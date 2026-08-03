‘Mark Zuckerberg must apologise for removing PM Modi’s video’: Parliamentary Committee

Citing a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT) chaired by Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey, sources familiar with the matter stated that an apology from Meta—Facebook’s parent company—for removing PM Modi’s video would not suffice unless responsibility for the lapse was fixed and legal action taken.





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New Delhi: Meta has once again apologised for removing a Facebook video of Prime Minister Narendra ModiAccording to sources, BJP MPs questioned Meta regarding the deletion of the videoCiting a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT) chaired by Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey, sources familiar with the matter stated that an apology from Meta—Facebook’s parent company—for removing PM Modi’s video would not suffice unless responsibility for the lapse was fixed and legal action taken.

‘Zuckerberg should apologise for removing PM Modi’s video’

Nishikant Dubey stated that Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg should apologise for the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT held a meeting on Monday with representatives from major social media companies like Google, Meta, and YouTube, as well as senior officials from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to discuss social media regulation.

‘Who will take responsibility for removing the Prime Minister’s video?’

A senior BJP MP asked Meta who would take responsibility for removing the Prime Minister’s videoIn this video, PM Modi had addressed the youth and promised strict action to prevent exam paper leaks.

Sources revealed that the BJP MP posed several questions to Meta, following which Mark Zuckerberg’s company offered an apology and expressed regret.

Why was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video removed?

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the BJP MP asked, “Why was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video removed? Who is responsible for this? When Facebook had not removed various other objectionable content, who removed this video from the platform? Who is primarily responsible for this?”

Sources indicated that following Meta’s response, the MP asserted that the issue was not merely about an apology; accountability must be established, and legal action taken.