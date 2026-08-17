Odisha Floods: Schools closed in Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Utkal University postpones exams, over 2.70 lakh affected

In view of the weather warning, district administrations in Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore have ordered the closure of schools and other educational institutions on Monday.





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Residents of Mathani village in Basta carry drinking water as their village remains inundated due to floods, in Baleswar district of Odisha, Saturday, Aug15, 2026(PTI Photo)





Floodwaters have inundated large parts of Odisha, affecting nearly 2.70 lakh people across several districts as multiple rivers continue to swellThe situation has forced authorities to relocate more than one lakh residents from vulnerable areas to relief shelters, where authorities are distributing essential supplies including food, drinking water, and medical aidStatewide, floods affected around 2.70 lakh people across hundreds of villages in several districts, linked to the Baitarani, Brahmani, Salandi, Jalaka, and Budhabalanga river systems.

How many people have been affected by the Odisha floods?

Earlier today, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to visit flood-hit Bhadrak and Jajpur districts as the state remains on high alert following an IMD forecast of extremely heavy rain in the wake of the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

Taking to X, Majhi said the government was closely monitoring the situation and that local administrations were carrying out rescue and relief operationsHe said, “For the smooth management of rescue and relief operations, three senior and experienced officers have been assigned separate responsibilities for Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur districtsThe Special Relief Commissioner is maintaining constant coordination with all district administrations and overseeing the operationsEnsuring swift assistance reaches the affected people and their safety is our topmost priorityTomorrow morning, I will visit the flood-affected areas to directly assess the situationPlease follow the administration’s directives and stay safe; the government is always with you.”

ରାଜ୍ୟର କିଛି ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ପୁନର୍ବାର ଲଗାଣ ବର୍ଷା ଯୋଗୁଁ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଥିବା ବନ୍ୟା ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ଉପରେ ସରକାର ତୀକ୍ଷ୍ଣ ନଜର ରଖିଛନ୍ତି। ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ତତ୍ପରତା ସହ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରସ୍ତରରେ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ରହି ସ୍ଥିତିର ଅନୁଧ୍ୟାନ କରିବା ସହ ଆବଶ୍ୟକ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ଓ ସହାୟତା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଜାରି ରଖିଛି। ଉଦ୍ଧାର ଓ ସହାୟତା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟର ସୁଚାରୁ… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) August 16, 2026

Which Odisha districts have announced school closures amid floods?

In view of the weather warning, district administrations in Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore have ordered the closure of schools and other educational institutions on MondayThe decision came amid reports that around 400 students of a government-run residential school in Kendrapara district were stranded at their hostel after floodwater from the Brahmani river inundated the area.

Utkal University has also postponed the fourth-semester examinations for UG (+3), BSc ITM, BSc Computer Science and B.Ed (UDTE) courses scheduled for August 17, citing the flood situation and disruption to transportationThe revised examination schedule will be notified separately, according to a university notification.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from August 16 to 22Bihar and Jharkhand are expected to experience similar rainfall from August 17 to 19, while Odisha is likely to receive widespread rain between August 16 and 20.

#WATCH | Kendrapara, Odisha: Over 300 students affected after floodwaters entered the Pattamundai Kulsahi Ashram School; officials have arranged for relief(16.08) pic.twitter.com/RZtHEmAzra — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026

“Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 17th August; Gangetic West Bengal

during 17th-18th August; Jharkhand on 16th August; Bihar during 17th-20th August; Odisha during 16th-17th

August with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 18th August;

Gangetic West Bengal on 16th August; Jharkhand during 17th-18th August,” the weather department said.

(With agency inputs)