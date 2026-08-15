PM Modi’s big semiconductor push on Independence Day: 5-8 more semiconductor plants coming up in 7-8 years

New Delhi: On the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that becoming an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is crucial for the country’s progressFurthermore, PM Modi stated th





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Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during the 8oth Independence Day, at Red Fort in New Delhi.(Photo Credit: PTI)





New Delhi: On the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that becoming an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is crucial for the country’s progressFurthermore, PM Modi stated that India has already begun production at three semiconductor plants, and five to eight more plants are expected to come up in the coming years.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, the prime minister said India’s semiconductor journey reflects its growing technological self-reliancePM Modi said India was taking significant steps towards achieving self-reliance in the sector, thus highlighting the importance of semiconductor technology in the modern economy.

PM Modi added, “In today’s digital world and technological landscape, we understand the immense importance of chipsWhether it is electronic goods, medical equipment, or transportation systems, chips are indispensable; without them, the world would come to a standstillIndia has moved towards self-reliance in this sector; three major semiconductor plants have already been established, and I have been informed that production from these facilities has already begun for exportIn the coming 7-8 years, five to eight additional semiconductor plants are set to commence operations very soon.”