Punjab bandh today: Schools closed, exam postponed, highways, railway tracks to be hit as Morcha calls statewide protest

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has been holding an indefinite protest at the Mohali-Chandigarh border since January 7, 2023, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences.





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Punjab bandh today: Schools closed, highways, railway tracks will be affected; Check what’s open, what’s shut as Morcha calls statewide protest

(Image: PTI)





Punjab is likely to see disruptions on Friday as the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has called a seven-hour bandh to demand the release of Sikh prisonersThe bandh will be observed from 7 am to 2 pmThe morcha, which has received support from several religious, social and farmer groups, employee organisations and Sikh political parties, plans to block highways and railway tracksShops and other commercial establishments are also expected to remain closed during this period.

Punjab Education Secretary Sonali Giri said the government had not ordered schools and other educational institutions to shutHowever, the Association of Private Unaided Schools and the Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab have advised their members to keep their institutions closed on Friday, citing the safety of students and teachersNo holiday has been announced by colleges and universities run by the state or central governments.

Panjab University, however, has postponed the exams scheduled for FridayThe exams will now be held on September 10.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has been holding an indefinite protest at the Mohali-Chandigarh border since January 7, 2023, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences.

The group announced the bandh on August 15 after Chandigarh Police used tear gas and water cannons to stop protesters who tried to cross barricades while marching towards the Punjab governor’s residence.

Morcha leaders have appealed to traders, shopkeepers, transport operators, educational institutions and other sections of society to support the bandh.

Hospitals and medical shops to remain open

However, essential services will not be affectedHospitals and medical shops will remain open, while ambulances, funeral vehicles and vehicles carrying people to weddings will be allowed to operatePeople travelling to airports and those facing medical or other emergencies will also be exempted.

Morcha convener Pal Singh France said transport services, shops and other commercial outlets would remain closed between 7 am and 2 pm, while no one travelling because of an emergency would be stopped.