Ranchi: Protesting students burn effigies of Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav; govt sends fresh invitation for talks

The students marched from the protest site at Jaipal Singh Stadium to Albert Ekka ChowkThey raised slogans against the government, demanding the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam and a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations.





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Students burn hay effigies during a protest against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations at Albert Ekka Chowk, in Ranchi on Sunday(ANI Photo)





New Delhi: On the 23rd day of their agitation against irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams, students in Jharkhand held a protest march in Ranchi on Sunday evening and burned effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Bihar RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The students marched from the protest site at Jaipal Singh Stadium to Albert Ekka ChowkThey raised slogans against the government, demanding the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam and a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations.

Meanwhile, the state government has once again taken the initiative to resolve the deadlock through dialogueThe government has invited the protesting students for talks on August 17 at 2 PMThe students have been offered the option to participate in the discussions accompanied by their legal advisors.

The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and the Additional District Magistrate (ADM, Law and Order) have informed the students about this government proposalThe students’ agitation centers on allegations of a scam and widespread corruption in JPSC and JSSC appointments.

The protesters are demanding the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam and a CBI probe into the recruitment irregularitiesHowever, a consensus had previously been reached between the government and the students on several demands regarding exam reformsThe government has also announced the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination and the Backlog Civil Services Examination.

Despite this, the deadlock persists regarding the demands to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam and order a CBI inquiry into the irregularitiesEarlier, the JPSC-JSSC Reform Forum had announced plans to lay siege to the Chief Minister’s residenceThe forum has announced that a large number of aspirants from various districts of the state will reach Ranchi on August 20 to lay siege to the Chief Minister’s residence.

For the first time, the forum has also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Hemant SorenDuring a march on Sunday, students raised slogans vehemently against the governmentAfter burning an effigy at Albert Ekka Chowk, the protesters declared that the agitation would continue until their demands were met.

Student leaders also targeted Congress leader Rahul GandhiThey pointed out that while Rahul Gandhi had previously supported the students’ demands, he must now clarify his stance regarding the state governmentThe student leaders stated that although the agitation had been conducted peacefully and in a Gandhian manner so far, they have decided to intensify the movement due to the lack of expected action from the governmentAll eyes are now on the talks between the government and the students scheduled for August 17.