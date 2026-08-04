‘Release after questioning’: Madras HC orders same-day bail for Udhayanidhi Stalin after arrest over controversial remark

The High Court also directed the DMK leader to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigationThe case stems from an FIR registered over his alleged derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha.





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Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin waves to supporters after his arrest for alleged “double-meaning” remark alluding to popular actor Trisha and insulting her modesty, in Chennai, Tuesday, Aug4, 2026(PTI Photo)





The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the Tamil Nadu Police to release Assembly Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on station bail on the same day, just hours after he was arrested over a controversial remark made during a public speechUdhayanidhi was taken into custody after his comments, made while criticising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay over the Cauvery water dispute, triggered a political stormMany people interpreted the remark as a sexual innuendo and believed it was aimed at actor Trisha and her friendship with Vijay.

During the hearing, Tamil Nadu Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed the Madras High Court that the Thanjavur Police had arrested Udhayanidhi and taken him to Thanjavur for questioning.

However, the state government told the court that the police had no plans to seek his judicial custodyIt said the purpose of the arrest was only to question him in connection with the case, after which he would be released on station bail.

Taking note of the submission, the High Court directed the police to grant him station bail on the same day after completing the necessary formalities.

The High Court also directed the DMK leader to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigationThe case stems from an FIR registered over his alleged derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha.