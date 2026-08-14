Spies, secret CCTV cameras, hoax calls: Indian Railways on ISI radar; Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab, Haryana stations under surveillance

Investigators say some people were allegedly recruited to collect information from railway stationsThey reportedly visited different stations, took pictures of important areas, studied security arrangements and shared the information with their handlers.





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Spies, secret CCTV cameras, hoax calls: Indian Railways on ISI radar ahead of I-day | Image: ANI





The Indian Railways has become a key focus of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, with security agencies detecting increased efforts to gather information about the country’s railway network, according to intelligence inputs cited by IANSOfficials say the latest pattern is different from earlier activities and has raised concerns about possible threats to railway infrastructureAn Intelligence Bureau official said the ISI is mainly focusing its espionage efforts on the railways and the Indian military, with suspected spies being asked to collect information about both.

Security agencies have noticed that the amount of information being sought about the railways has recently increasedThe focus on the military appears to be more long-term, with efforts aimed at understanding troop movements and logistics rather than planning an immediate attack.

The information related to the armed forces reportedly includes details about the movement and transportation of troopsSuch information could help Pakistan maintain a better understanding of Indian military activities.

The approach towards the railways, however, is believed to be differentOfficials suspect that the information being collected could be used to plan attacks or disrupt railway operations.

The rail network is considered critical to India’s transport system and carries millions of passengers and large quantities of goodsSecurity officials believe that even a disruption or threat to a busy railway network could create fear among the public.

Officials also said the suspected strategy is not limited to physical attacksHoax calls and fake warnings could also be used to create panic at railway stations.

One official said some individuals were allegedly recruited specifically to make false calls or spread fake information about possible threats.

A false bomb warning at a crowded railway station, for example, could lead to people rushing to leave the areaOfficials warned that such panic could potentially cause a stampede and result in serious injuries or deaths.