Student Protest: Is it Pakistan or China border? Jharkhand’s ‘Sonam Wangchuk’ Devendra Mahato slams Ranchi Police razor fencing near Vidhan Sabha


Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato reacted to the police installing razor barricades to stop students, asking, “Is this the Pakistan, Bangladesh or China border? These are students.”






devendra mahato jharkhand protest ranchi jpsc jpcc

Student Protest: Is it Pakistan or China border? Jharkhand’s ‘Sonam Wangchuk’ Devendra Mahato slams Ranchi Police razor fencing near Vidhan Sabha | Image: ANI


Jharkhand Student Protest: Students protesting against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations on Monday held a peaceful ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ march in RanchiPolice installed razor barricades and imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) near the Vidhan Sabha to stop the protesting studentsReacting to the police’s strict behavior and the installation of razor fencing, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, slammed the cops, asking, “Is this the Pakistan, Bangladesh or China border? These are students.”

 


Read more:
Jharkhand Student Protest: Watch police use water cannons, spiked barricades to disperse protesters, Gen-Z seen dancing during ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march





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