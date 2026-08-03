Supreme Court Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha; number of judges to rise to 38

Once this new law comes into effect, the total number of judges—including the Chief Justice of India (CJI)—will increase from 34 to 38Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill when the House proceedings began at 2 PMHowever, due to a massive uproar by opposition parties, no discussion could take place on the bill.





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New Delhi: Major news has emerged regarding the Supreme Court Amendment BillOn Monday, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha without any debateOnce this new law comes into effect, the total number of judges—including the Chief Justice of India (CJI)—will increase from 34 to 38Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill when the House proceedings began at 2 PMHowever, due to a massive uproar by opposition parties, no discussion could take place on the billAmidst the commotion, the House passed it by a voice voteThe government believes that increasing the number of judges will expedite the hearing of cases.

How was the bill passed amidst the uproar?

Opposition MPs in the House were continuously raising slogans regarding issues linked to Ram Mandir donations and police action against studentsThe presiding officer appealed to the MPs to return to their seats and participate in the discussion, but the sloganeering continuedConsequently, the bill was passed without any debateThe Law Minister stated that the government had previously issued an ordinance regarding this matter in MayBased on that ordinance, five new judges had already been appointed to the apex courtThis new bill now gives that ordinance permanent legal status.

How many times has the number of judges increased since 2019?

This marks the second time since 2019 that the number of judges in the Supreme Court has been increasedIn 2019, the strength of judges was raised from 30 to 33Referencing history, the Law Minister noted that the number of judges was first increased to 11 in 1956, following independenceWith the passage of time, the caseload has steadily risen; in view of this, the decision has now been taken to increase the number of judges to 38The government argues that this will significantly help in disposing of pending cases and enable the general public to get speedy justice.