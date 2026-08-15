Watch: Independence Day 2026 special sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri Beach; Viral video here


On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special patriotic sand sculpture at Puri Beach, celebrating India’s spirit of unity and diversity.

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Published: August 15, 2026, 8:27 AM IST






Watch: Independence Day 2026 special sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri Beach; Viral video here


On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special patriotic sand sculpture at Puri Beach, celebrating India’s spirit of unity and diversity.

Sharing his creation, Pattnaik said, “Happy Independence Day! To mark this occasion, I have created a sand sculpture installation featuring various quotes through sand artThese sculptures highlight the theme of ‘Unity in Diversity’ and celebrate the strength and harmony that define India.”



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