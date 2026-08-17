Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected across several parts of India, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and BiharThe IMD has issued weather alert for 25 states.





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Weather Forecast August 18: IMD issues Heavy rain alert in 25 states – Check forecast for Delhi, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Himachal





Weather Forecast: Monsoon activity has intensified across several states in India in recent days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing heavy rainfall and thunderstorm warnings for 25 states and Union Territories, with winds reaching up to 65 kmph in some areasDelhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) are expected to witness cloudy skies with chances of light showers in some partsThe neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh is very likely to see a downpour on TuesdayA similar alert of heavy rain has been issued for Bihar, West Bengal, and eastern Madhya PradeshCheck the weather forecast here.

Delhi Weather

According to the weather department, Delhi-NCR is expected to witness cloudy skies on August 18 with chances of light rain in some partsOn a contrary, downpour is expected in several parts of neighbouring Uttar PradeshRainfall may lead to severe waterlogging situation in low-lying areas.

Light rain is expected in Delhi and NCR areas, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram.

Maharashtra Weather

Monsoon activity has significantly reduced across MaharashtraMost parts of the state are experiencing only cloudy weather with light to moderate showers in isolated places.

According to the latest forecast, the rainfall is likely to be light for the next 5 days.

Uttar Pradesh Weather

Downpour is likely in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including, Ayodhya, Agra, Aligarh, Auraiya, Azamgarh, Badaun, Baghpat, Bahraich, Ballia, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Basti, Bhadohi, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Chandauli, Deoria, Etah, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Ghazipur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lalitpur and Mahoba.

In Lucknow, rain is expected on TuesdayThe daytime temperature is expected to hover around 28-29 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime mercury is expected around 25 degrees CelsiusWinds may reach around 20 kmph.

Bihar Weather

Heavy rain accompanied by storms is likely to lash Ara, Araria, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Bodhgaya, Buxar, Chhapra, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Gaya, Hajipur, Katihar, Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda and Patna.

Jharkhand Weather

According to IMD, Rain and dust storms could lash Dhanbad, East Singhbhum, Garhwa, Gumla, Hazaribagh, Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamu, Ranchi, Saraikela-Kharsawan, Simdega and West Singhbhum on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh

A heavy downpour is expected in eastern Madhya PradeshIMD has also issued flood warnings for Anuppur, Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Dindori, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Seoni, Shahdol, Sidhi and Umaria.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

The weather department has predicted rain and thunderstorms in Hamirpur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Kangra, Sirmaur, Shimla and SolanDaytime temperature is likely to reach around 16 degrees Celsius, while nighttime temperature could hover around 10-11 degrees Celsius.