Woman from Assam claims Rapido driver watched adult content, engaged in obscene act during auto ride in Delhi; Company apologises

During the ride, she also contacted Rapido’s safety team and informed them that she felt unsafe, alleging that the driver was watching explicit contentHowever, she claimed that she did not receive any immediate response.





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A woman from Assam has alleged that she had a disturbing experience during a Rapido auto ride in Delhi, claiming the driver was watching pornographic content and behaving inappropriately while drivingFollowing her complaint, Rapido said the driver has been permanently removed from its platformThe woman, Sukanya Dutta, a researcher and digital creator from Assam who lives in Delhi, said she booked a Rapido auto from Safdarjung to Model Town at around 8:48 pmShe said everything seemed normal at the beginning of the journey.

However, while the auto was waiting at a traffic signal, a woman riding a motorcycle next to the vehicle tried to alert herAccording to Dutta, the biker signalled that the driver was watching something inappropriate on his phoneAs soon as the driver noticed them interacting, he quickly put his phone away.

It was then that Dutta realised the driver was allegedly watching pornographic videos and engaging in inappropriate sexual behaviour while drivingShe claimed that the driver was breathing heavily and touching himself inappropriately while she was seated directly behind him in the auto.

With nearly 30 minutes of the journey still remaining and much of the route passing through unfamiliar areas, Dutta said she decided not to get off the auto immediatelyInstead, she chose to stay in the vehicle until she reached a busy place that she knew, believing it would be the safer option.

During the ride, she also contacted Rapido’s safety team and informed them that she felt unsafe, alleging that the driver was watching explicit contentHowever, she claimed that she did not receive any immediate response while the trip was still underway.

After reaching her destination, Dutta confronted the driver and recorded the interaction on cameraShe alleged that instead of denying the accusation, the driver claimed he was “just watching foreign videos of women wearing short clothes.”

In a social media post, Dutta thanked the unidentified woman biker who first warned her about the driver’s behaviourShe also spoke about the difficult choices many women face in such situations, saying people often ask why women do not simply leave, but in reality, they have to constantly think about their safety before making any decision.

Following the incident, Rapido said it had taken strict action and permanently removed the driver from its platform.

Rapido Responds

After the incident came to light, Rapido said it had taken strict action against the driver and permanently removed him from its platformIn its response, the company said the decision was taken after reviewing the driver’s alleged unprofessional behaviour.

Rapido also said it would carry out a detailed review of how the complaint was handled to identify any shortcomings and improve its response in similar situations.

The company apologised to the woman for her experience and said it is working to strengthen its safety processes so that customers receive quicker and more effective support, especially in cases involving passenger safety.

“As discussed during our recent call, we would like to assure you that this matter has been addressed with the highest level of attentionThe concerned Captain has been permanently barred from the platform following a detailed review of his unprofessional behavior during the rideWe have also taken your feedback regarding the assistance provided during this situation seriously.

A thorough review of the interactions will be conducted to identify areas of improvement and strengthen our processes to ensure timely and appropriate support, particularly in safety-related situationsCustomer safety, dignity, and respect continue to be our key prioritiesWe once again apologise for the experience.”