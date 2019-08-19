“GHOON” promises to be a good relationship based film in its First Look and Teaser Launch.

By Mahiyan Chakrabarti

“GHOON” – a relationship based film by the debutante director Shuvro Roy, produced by Prosenjit Mahapatra and presented by Infocare I Entertainment had its First look and Teaser launch recently and it promises to be a good film. “Ghoon” stars Kamaleswar Mukherjee, Samadarshi Dutta, Sourav Das, Anusha Biswansthan, Suchishmita Thakur, Poulami Das, Dr.j Kaushik Ghosh and Rabi Ranjan Maitra. The music of the film is composed by Prosenjit Mahapatra. The film awaits release with a high hope to make a mark in the industry.

Pics: Rajib Mukherjee

