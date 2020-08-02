Glance and Robin Hood Army join hands for #Mission30M to feed 30 million by Independence Day

In a digital landscape dominated by social media platforms from the US and China, Glance is making the country proud by being the lone Made in India content platform among the top 3 platforms in the country. Glance, which serves a variety of content including entertainment, news, sports and hyper-casual games on the lock screen of Android smartphones product, recently crossed the 100 million daily active user mark.

#Mission30M, initiated by the Robin Hood Army (RHA), is the largest food relief effort by civic society to fight COVID. As part of this mission, RHA will bring together the food industry, corporates, media houses and 60,000+ RHA volunteers or Robins to serve staple food to 30 million of the most affected people in rural and urban areas across ten countries from 1st July-15th August 2020.

“We believe in the noble mission that the Robin Hood Army has embarked upon,” said Bikash Chowdhury, CMO at Glance. “We hope to contribute to the success of the platform by using the reach of our platform to drive awareness and participation for #Mission30M program.”

Glance offers an AI-powered personalized experience to its users. It sits on the lock screen and converts the boring lock screen into a visual delight for users covering locally relevant news, videos and casual games. Glance is deeply integrated with most smartphone models in India – another innovation by the company in true Indian style, helping it deliver a variety of personalized content at scale in a very short span of time.

“Glance is a disruptive way of spreading the word to millions of mobile owners – we’re looking forward to benefiting from their unique reach and serve more people across the breadth of India. It’s humbling to work with folks who are passionate about leveraging the power of their business for projects beyond the bottom line,” said Neel Ghose, Cofounder Robin Hood Army.