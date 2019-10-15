Global Excellence Awards 2019 – Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene honors path breaking entrepreneurs and organisations

The 2nd edition of Global Excellence Awards 2019 was embellished with the Chief Guest for the evening – Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. The star-studded affair was attended by the likes of Gauahar Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Krystle D’souza, Gracy Singh and was hosted by Mr. Rithvik Dhanjani.



The GEA was organised by Brand Empower. It recognised and felicitated celebrities, entrepreneurs, startups, business owners & organisations for their outstanding work and contribution in sync with their aim to recognise & encourage creativity, innovation & quality in both manufacturing and service sectors.

Indian model and actress Gauhar Khan was awarded the ‘Trendsetter Apparel Brand of the Year’ for her clothing venture, Gauahargeous By Gauahar Khan. Television Actor Nakuul Mehta was awarded ‘Iconic Actor of the Year – Television’, Popular television actress Krystle D’souza was awarded Lagaan Fame Bollywood Actress Gracy Singh was awarded for her excellent contribution in Indian Cinema.

Some other winners of the prestigious GEA awards in various categories were Mr. Simerjeet Singh (Global Excellence Award in Motivational Speaking), Puja Amin & Sanskriti Arts (Best Dance & Entertainment Studio in Canada), Sree Sajal Jyotish Shashtri (Best Astrologer in Asia) and Mr. Ajay Harinath Singh, the director of Darwin Platform Group Of Companies, (Businessman of the Year) among many more.

Mr.Rahul Ranjan Singh, the Founder of Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, said “This event was the result of 1 year of intense hard work by my team. All the nominated winners have achieved path-breaking successes in their careers due to which our prestigious jury selected these nominees based on their merit, innovation & creativity. We are elated to celebrate and honor such individuals & organisations.”

All entrepreneurs were invited to submit their nomination and top 100 nominees were selected as winners.

Mr .Singh has not just founded Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, a web designing & digital marketing agency, but also spearheaded Webpulse Solution pvt Ltd, a branding solutions agency.

