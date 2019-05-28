Global Fashion & Lifestyle Brand Mumuso enters Delhi

Global Fashion and Lifestyle Brand Mumuso expanded in the North Market with the Launch of 2 Stores in Delhi. Mumuso is eyeing the Indian market aggressively with new stores in different parts of the country including Delhi and other parts of North India. Delhi now has a one stop destination for accessories, stationery, small electronics and lifestyle items with the entry of 2 Stores of Mumuso. Mr. Raunak Agarwal, Managing Director, Mumuso India & Mr. Anirban Kundu, Marketing Head, Mumuso India were present to brief the media.

With a strong presence in over 30 countries across the world, the Global lifestyle brand Mumuso has entered into the Indian Market and plans to open around 300+ Stores by 2022 with an average of 80L to 1.2 crore which will be spent towards setting up these company-owned and franchise stores. The brand is planning to open outlets pan India with its market reach in cities likes Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Goa, Jaipur, Indore, Surat and so on.

Mumuso India — the Indian entity of Mumuso —whose offerings include accessories, stationery, small electronics and lifestyle items, sources these mostly from South Asian nations such as Malaysia, Singapore, China, Indonesia and Korea. The Global lifestyle brand entered the Indian market in September last year year with its first store in Kolkata. India has seen a sharp rise in the demand for lifestyle products in the recent years. Mumuso has product categories from Health and Beauty, Fashion Home Accessories to Apparel Accessories, Digital Products and more. The products offered by the brand are not only beautiful, functional, high-quality and affordable but also provides relaxing and pleasant shopping experience to the customer.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raunak Agarwal, Managing Director, Mumuso India said, “We are very excited to launch our stores in Delhi. Our expansion strategy is to set up 300+ outlets all over India along with entering the e-commerce market as online shopping has seen a big boost in India in recent years. We are also looking to source from Indian companies specially apparels and small leather products. The company will look to have 300-odd stores by mid-2022. India, being a fast emerging market for retail industry, we are expecting an escalated growth in a short span of time. Indian Market has a big potential, where we believe our creative range of products will enhance the rich experience of customers since it’s an international brand with high quality and valued pricing.”

Mr. Raunak Agarwal, Managing Director, said, “There has been a high demand for the trendy and affordable products as far as lifestyle is concerned. People not only look forward to quality and style but also affordability. With Mumuso coming into the picture, people won’t have to travel to different stores for their needs, but just walk into our showroom and get their products. Mumuso brand always adheres to the principle of selling products with reliable quality and affordable price, strictly observes to the borderline of high quality, strives to improve the upper limit of taste and price ratio and provides well-designed products, continuously optimizes the supply chain service system to reduce the cost, creating relaxing and light-hearted shopping experiences for consumers.”

About MUMUSO: Mumuso is a brand focusing on selling products with fashionable and trendy design. The brand is committed to selling products with reliable quality and affordable price as well as bringing the idea of “easy life” to people. MUMUSO has set up its brand operation center in the world’s largest manufacturing country and the world’s “fashion capital” –Shanghai·China. Relying on the strong retail selling background, integrating global independent designers and high-quality supply chain resources, depending on strong product development capability and efficient logistics ecology, we have gradually made a way of international business after repeatedly persistent attempts.

In the future, Mumuso will continue to adhere to the principle of selling high-quality products, integrate global fashion with our products design together, and strive to create a complete industrial chain with design as the core, move towards the great goal of “where there are young people, there is MUMUSO”. Mumuso is aimed to bring our young consumers an easy, simple and funny shopping experience and lifestyle through the allegation of “Enjoy the Life”.

