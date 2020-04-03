Global Grad Show announces open call to universities and students across the world, to help address covid-19 collateral issues

A leading social impact innovation platform for graduate students across the world, the Global Grad Show, held in partnership with Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), and supported by A.R.M. Holding and Dubai Culture, is extending its efforts beyond its yearly programme to announce an open call to its global academic network looking for solutions to COVID-19 collateral issues.

“COVID-19 is entangling the world in a healthcare challenge and creating a tailspin of circumstances that needs to be addressed to safeguard our communities, the global economy, and the way we live and interact with each other overall. With the full support of ICD and a consortium of institutions, the Global Grad Show will help enable its creative community to challenge the global threats the world faces today,”commented ICD Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, His Excellency Mohammed I. Al Shaibani.

Global Grad Show encourages all graduates, undergraduates and professors of all academic backgrounds and universities around the world, including India to submit their proposals. Any selected project will be announced by 16th April.

“The challenges we face in the 21st century are inherently global. Like climate change, pandemics such as COVID-19 know no borders and threaten us all. In announcing this initiative, we hope to channel the immense creativity of the world’s universities toward the challenge of COVID-19 and its various medical, economic and social dimensions. In doing so, we hope to show the world that even our gravest threats present opportunities for innovation and community” said Brendan McGetrick, Head of Curation of the Global Grad Show and Creative Director of The Museum of the Future.

The proposals must address collateral issues related to COVID-19. Examples include improving the efficiency of self-quarantine, increase treatment capacity and screening methods, mitigate contagious behaviors individually and within groups and enable collaborative efforts amongst private and public sectors.

A team of health professionals and innovation specialists will support the selection and development of chosen projects. Any selected proposal will be funded through prototyping and testing. Additionally, creator(s) of a selected proposal will be awarded the tuition fee of their current studies, or equivalent scholarship for the department of selected professor(s).

About Global Grad Show

Global Grad Show is the world’s most diverse gathering of universities and graduates working on social impact innovation that offers firsthand access to the next generation who are designing solutions to tackle today’s challenges. The Dubai based not-for-profit initiative holds an exhibition of 150 graduate social impact projects in November each year during Dubai Design Week alongside a conference and acceleration programme that is supported by A.R.M. Holding’s fund of AED 10m to help take graduate projects to market.

Recently named as one of the key initiatives under the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority’s plan to realize its vision of evolving Dubai into a global hub for culture and innovation, Global Grad Show received over 1,500 applications from 200 universities worldwide for its fifth edition with graduate projects covering the fields of design, science, technology and engineering. Applying universities included the world’s leading institutions alongside those from developing countries.

About Investment Corporation of Dubai:

Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) is the principal investment arm of the Government of Dubai. It was established in May 2006 by decree (11) of 2006 and mandated with the consolidation and management of the Government of Dubai’s portfolio of commercial companies and investments. ICD was also assigned the provision of strategic oversight to portfolio companies through the development and implementation of effective corporate governance policies, and sound investment strategies. ICD is focused on maximizing stakeholder value for the long-term benefit of the Emirate.

ICD’s portfolio comprises some of Dubai’s most recognized companies, and represents a cross-section of vital economic sectors that the Government of Dubai has deemed strategic for the continued development and growth of the Emirate. The sectors include financial services, transportation, energy and industry, real estate and leisure, retail, and other holdings. In addition, ICD has embarked on a disciplined and sustainable strategy of global investments, which are synergistic with its existing portfolio, to extend Dubai’s presence and expertise into international markets. Further information can be found at www.icd.gov.ae