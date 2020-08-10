Global launch of PHYGITAL wing of Ustad Rashid Khan’s Academy The Fifth Note Global Centre of Excellence

“In a different time, in a different world, to a global audience, do lend us your ears and eyes as we connect to our roots and to you”, says Ustad Rashid Khan on the launch of his virtual academy.

Ustad Rashid Khan’s Music Academy The Fifth Note Global Center of Excellence marks the 20th year of its physical existence in three different states nationally. In commemoration of this landmark year the academy launched the first “PHYGITAL” global platform under “Vision 2020”; a dream of Ustad Rashid Khan. It brought together different genres of music from around the world. The Fifth Note Global Center of Excellence under the aegis of Shakhri Begum Memorial Trust has already taken several important steps with Vision 2020 in mind. It is Ustad Rashid Khan’s dream to create good artists in every genre globally.

THE THOUGHT BEHIND… There are many scholars getting degrees in traditional music education but there are no performers. Mr. Khan developed this platform with the sole aim to help Gen-next to professionally groom them and make music their profession. This virtual grooming wing was officially launched globally recently. In this path breaking endeavor of Ustad Rashid Khan, eminent musicians like Hariharan, Anup Jalota, Ustad Akram Khan Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt joined responding to Ustadji’s clarion call and they are heading the departments of ghazals, bhajan, string, beats respectively.

Even during these trying times Ustad Rashid Khan has created a golden opportunity for all students of music globally to be shaped up as capable performers under the supervision of eminent music legends bringing them under one umbrella within their reach.

For the past four months, the organization has been running various types of performances on social media. Collaborating with organizations of Australia, Canada, America, Bangladesh Dubai and other countries while the quest continues. 21 budding Musicians have already been developed on this platform performing for 21 minutes on the occasion of World Music Day which coincidentally fell on the 21st June 2020. Collaborations with different eminent academies and organizations all over the world have already come into being, thereby creating huge opportunities for musicians and artists in terms of employability also.