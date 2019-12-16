Global leader of mayonnaise brand HELLMANN’S now in India

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti.

HELLMANN’S — the global leader of Mayonnaise Brand established in 1913 by Richard Hellmann has finally being brought to India by Hindustan Unilever Limited. This famous brand which is already present in more than 50 countries had a spectacular launch in India’s gateway to culinary heaven, Kolkata, through a magnificient event held at Engineers Club in the presence of renowned Chef Shaun Kenworthy along with populour actors Parambrata Chatterjee and Priyanka Sarkar. The launch was followed by a classic Kolkata Tram ride in a charming tram with specialized artwork designed by prominent graffiti artist, Hanif Kureshi, that went for a culinary journey along with the mesmerizing view of Kolkata on the tram across Race Cource and Victoria Memorial perfectly complemented with Chef Shaun’s outstanding dishes Gondhoraj & Kasundi steamed fish, kathi rolls, pani puri and even chocolate cake he made with the new iconic mayonnaise in town.

Hellmann’s mayonnaise is now available in India with a price tag of Rs.90 for a 275 gm container. This 100% Vegetarian creamy and rich tasting mayonnaise is all set to bowl over the food fanatics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

