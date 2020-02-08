GNIT (Guru Nanak Institute of Technology), Flagship College of JIS Group receives an award from Solar Energy Society of India (SESI) for being conscious an working to spread awareness about Green Energy

ICORE 2020 (International Congress on Renewable Energy) was organized by GNIT (Guru Nanak Institute of Technology) in association with Solar Energy Society of India (SESI) to promote ,advance, propagate the use of renewable energy by encouraging basic and applied research in renewable energy.

The two days event was held on 7th and 8th February at the GNIT campus, Sodepur where the Congress witnessed 172 paper presentations and deliberations among peers and stalwarts of solar energy. The Papers published in a special edition of the Journal of Solar Energy Society of India (SESI).

“The International Congress on Renewable Energy (iCore 2020) discussed articles and presentations on the latest research on renewable energy technologies, grid interactions, energy efficiency, data analytics, economics and finance, environmental and social impact as well as policy and climate change implications’’, stated Mr. Prafulla Pathak, President, SESI.

“Our institute has always worked for green environment and we have been recognized and awarded by United Nations and other bodies for this. This year SESI awarded GNIT for being conscious and having worked in spreading awareness about green environment”, said Prof (Dr) Santanu Kr. Sen, Principal , GNIT.

“Solar Power is an emerging area and in future things are going to change much more differently, we need skilled technocrats for this. Today 3.5 million technocrats are working in this field and with time this figure will increase. So if students are made to get ready from now itself , then we will not face scarcity of technically trained manpower. Already in Government schemes for solar in rural areas for agricultural sector where 10 percent investment is from the concerned person wishing to opt solar , 30% subsidy for him would be from central government, 30 % from state government and 30% from financial institutes, stated Dr. Pratap Singh Kakasaheb Desai, President, ISTE (Indian Society for Technical Education) in the press meet.

