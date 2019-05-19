By Subhankar :- Go out and vote.

Vote to be allowed to have a conversation without being questioned about your love for your country.

Vote to share the plate of biryani freely with your Muslim friends out on the streets with Durga puja lights blurring the dusk in the background.

Vote to be able to dissent and debate without being terrorised of trolls and threats.

Vote to be able to both sing Nazrul geeti and Rabindra Sangeet in the same breath without fear.

Vote to save your city from hatred, bigotry and dictatorship.

Vote wisely.

“Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake.” ❤