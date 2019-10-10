Go Ultrachic with the New Streax Ultralights Gem Collection

Hair highlighting is ‘the’fashion trend in India today and all of us want to flaunt cool, eclectichair colourstreaksthat mirror our unique style and enhance our personality. As a form of self-expression, today’s hair highlights have evolved from the regular blondes and browns to more vibrant colourshades. Whether you want to make a stylish first impression on the first day of college, try on a new look for your sibling’s wedding, or give yourself an exciting makeover, the new Streax Ultralight Gem Collectionfrom Hygienic Research Institute is the way to go to get your signature look.

This new collection introduces a stunning range of hair shades that are making their entry into the Indian market for the first time. Comprising of Blue Sapphire, Green Emerald, and Purple Topaz,these shades will surely enhance everyone’s fashion quotient.

Easy and convenient to use at the comfort of your home, Streax Ultralights Gem Collection colours are ideal for stunners who want to create their own fashion statement and make heads turn! The colours not only give a brand-new look but also accentuate your facial features and youroverall personality.

According to Mr.Ashish K. Chhabra, Joint Managing Director, Hygienic Research Institute, “At Streax, we make a significant effort in understanding the consumer demand and trends, and design our products keeping that in mind. Today, brighter and bolder shades are making it to the list of personal favourites, and we are happy to have these chic shades in our new Ultralights Gem Collection. We are confident of the success of our latest launch with the consumers who like experimenting with their looks.” He further adds, “We take pride in the fact the we have been able to bring best quality products to our patrons over the years and established a benchmark of excellence for Streax as a brand.”

Streax not only has the widest range of hair highlighting shades but is the only hair colour range to provide a free, home highlighting kit in the market.With the launch of the Gem Collection, Streax also becomes the only organized player in the retail market to offer these three vibrant shadestoitsdiscernible consumers. Here’s to highlighting your colourfulmoments with the sensational New Streax Ultralights Gem Collection.

Streax Ultralights Gem Collection is available across cosmetic stores & ecommerce portals, at a retail price of INR 160.

To know more about Streax, please visit www.streax.in or connect at our Facebook & Instagram handles @StreaxIndia.

