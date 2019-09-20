GoAir creates history in the Indian aviation sector – adjudged most punctual airline for 12 months in a row

According to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) GoAir – India’s fastest growing airline – has emerged as the most punctual airline in August 2019, thereby creating history in the Indian aviation sector. This is the 12th month in a row that GoAir has achieved the distinction of being on top of on-time-performance (OTP) charts. As per the data released yesterday, GoAir registered 85.1% OTP, the highest among scheduled domestic airlines in August 2019.

During the month of August 2019, GoAir flew 13.91 lakh passengers with barely 0.85% cancellations as against an industry average of 1.61% for scheduled domestic airlines in the month of Aug 2019. The airline had 0.4 complaint rate per 10,000 passengers in the month August 2019.

GoAir is punctual all the time, every time.

Sep 2018 in % Oct 2018 in % Nov 2018 in % Dec 2018 in % Jan 2019 in % Feb 2019 in % Mar 2019 in % Apr 2019 in % May 2019 in % Jun 2019 in % July2019 in % Aug 2019 in % GoAir 90.4 90.5 87.0 83.0 75.9 86.3 95.2 96.3 91.8 86.8 80.5 85.1 Indigo 87.6 85.9 79.2 72.3 64.0 76.2 89.5 89.9 87.4 83.5 74.4 80.3 SpiceJet 89.1 86.5 78.3 77.9 69.2 77.1 82.9 80.4 74.7 75.2 61.1 70.8 AirAsia NA NA NA NA NA NA 91.9 93.0 89.1 85.1 77.7 82.7 Vistara 85.9 88.5 86.1 77.7 75.3 81.6 91.9 92.8 86.6 82.3 71.6 78.4 Air IndiaDomestic 74.3 74.7 64.0 61.1 56.6 60.5 69.0 70.7 70.3 61.0 58.9 59.8

Mr. Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said: “Today GoAir has done proud the entire Indian Aviation sector, DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Today GoAir has shown the world that where there is a will, there is a way for airlines too. It’s time to celebrate the maturing of Indian aviation and achievements such as 12 months OTP leadership. The good news simply ushers in a fresh breeze of optimism and it has created a new benchmark for Indian airlines.”

He added: “There is an announcement that we do in all our flights: ‘Ladies and Gentlemen. GoAir is dedicated towards maintaining on-time performance.’ All the 4800 employees of GoAir mean it and we relentlessly work towards it. As far as passengers are concerned, survey after survey we have found that punctuality scores overwhelmingly above price, network connectivity, customer service and the food on the table. Every single passenger wants to arrive on time – irrespective of gender, age, businessman and leisure travelers. And punctuality is all the more important for connecting flights. In fact there is a direct correlation between customer happiness and punctuality.”



GoAir currently operates 320 daily flights and carried around 13.91 lakh passengers in the month of August 2019. GoAir flies to 24 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar. Goair flies to 7 international destinations, including Phuket,Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok and Kuwait, with Singapore to take-off soon.

