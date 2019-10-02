GoAir Non-stop daily flights between Kolkata and Lucknow, with fares starting from Rs 2010

GoAir, India’s fastest growing airline, today added 12 flights to its ever-growing network, taking the tally to 325+ daily flights. GoAir today announced new flights between Delhi -Chandigarh (two flights), Lucknow-Ahmedabad (two flights) and Kolkata-Lucknow (two flights). Besides, GoAir has increased frequency between its existing routes Kolkata-Guwahati (four flights) and Ahmedabad -Chandigarh (two flights).

Mr. Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said: “The launch of 12 new flights is in continuation with GoAir’s aggressive expansion plans. There are 6 new flights and another 6 flights are frequency additions on our existing Kolkata-Guwahati and Chandigarh-Ahmedabad sectors. The new flights between Ahmedabad and Lucknow will cater to the strong trade relations and the presence of a large number of SMEs. GoAir has already connected Lucknow to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and the new flight to Kolkata is in sync with the company’s vision to connect Lucknow to India’s metro cities.”

GoAir has added 16 aircraft to the fleet in the last 11 months (ever since the airline went international) resulting in 90 new flights. GoAir has added 8 new airports to its network – Phuket, Male, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Dubai, Bangkok, Kannur and Kuwait. GoAir will be launching Singapore flights – subject to regulatory approvals.

GoAir flight G8 184 will depart from Delhi at 09:50 hours and will arrive in Chandigarh at 11:10 hours. Flight G8 164 will depart from Chandigarh at 22:50 and arrive in Delhi at 00:20 hours. These flights will operate daily except Sunday and they will not only benefit a heavy load of passengers traveling on this route, but will also act as a connection for passengers traveling on other GoAir routes. Fares for these flights start at Rs 1707.

GoAir’s flight G8 161 will depart from Lucknow at 17:15 hours and arrive in Ahmedabad at 19:20 hours. Flight G8 160 will depart from Ahmedabad at 14:30 hours and arrive in Lucknow at 16:30 hours. The flights will operate daily, except Sunday. Fares for these flights start at Rs 2487.

GoAir’s flight G8 250 will depart from Kolkata at 16.30 hours and arrive in Lucknow at 18:10 hours. Flight G8 251 will depart from Lucknow at 18:50 hours and arrive in Kolkata at 20:45 hours. This will be a daily service between the two cities and will benefit business and leisure travelers alike. Fares for these flights start at Rs 2010.

GoAir has also announced 4 additional frequencies between Kolkata and Guwahati to take the total count of flights between the two cities to 6. Flight G8 248 will depart from Kolkata at 04:55 hours and arrive in Guwahati at 06:00 hours (departs at 8:35 and arrives at 9:35 on Wednesday and Sunday). Flight G8 253 will depart from Guwahati at 14:35 hours and will arrive in Kolkata 15:50 hours. These flights will enable business travelers to leave from Kolkata and arrive in Guwahati to attend morning meetings and return to their cozy homes back in Kolkata by evening, thus resulting in time, energy and money savings. These flights will operate daily. Fares for these flights start at Rs 2039.

Flight G8 252 will depart from Kolkata at 12:25 hours and will arrive in Guwahati at 13:40 hours. Flight G8 249 will depart Guwahati at 10:35 hours and arrive in Kolkata at 11:50 hours. These flights will operate daily except Wednesday and Sunday. Fares for these flights start at Rs 2039.

Flight G8 184 will depart from Chandigarh at 11:50 hours and arrive in Ahmedabad at 13:55 hours. Flight G8 164 will depart from Ahmedabad at 20:10 hours and will arrive in Chandigarh at 22:10 hours. GoAir is the only airline to operate non-stop flights between the two cities and this is the second non-stop flight between the two cities. The flights will operate daily except Sunday. Fares for these flights start at Rs 3074.

Flight operations for these new routes and frequencies begin on October 5, 2019. Tickets for all GoAir flights can be booked through GoAir.in, GoAir mobile app, call centre, travel agents, travel portals etc.

GoAir currently operates 330 daily flights and carried around 13.91 lakh passengers in the month of August 2019. GoAir flies to 24 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar. Goair flies to 7 international destinations including Phuket, Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok and Kuwait, with Singapore to take off soon.

New routes and flights schedule:

Flt No From To Dep Arr Frequency Fares in Rs 184 Delhi Chandigarh 9:50 11:10 Daily, ex Su 1707 164 Chandigarh Delhi 22:50 0:20 Daily, ex Su 2121 160 Ahmedabad Lucknow 14:30 16:30 Daily, ex Su 2746 161 Lucknow Ahmedabad 17:15 19:20 Daily, ex Su 2487 250 Kolkata Lucknow 16:30 18:10 Daily 2010 251 Lucknow Kolkata 18:50 20:45 Daily 2209 248 Kolkata Guwahati 4:55 (8:35 on W & Su) 6:00 (9:35 on W & Su) Daily 2039 253 Guwahati Kolkata 14:35 15:50 Daily 2143 249 Guwahati Kolkata 10:35 11:50 Daily, ex W, Su 2143 252 Kolkata Guwahati 12:25 13:40 Daily, ex W, Su 2039 184 Chandigarh Ahmedabad 11:50 13:55 Daily, ex Su 3074 164 Ahmedabad Chandigarh 20:10 22:10 Daily, ex Su 3874

You can follow GoAir on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/goairlinesindia

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GoAir/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goairlinesindia/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/goair/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIfzV_f5UIrrp_CG-xicWuQ

Website: www.goair.in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

