GoAir puts the power of 10 in the hands of customers

GoAir, India’s fastest growing airline, today put the power of 10 in the hands of customers. GoAir today launched its Mega Million Sale for its domestic routes with ticket fares starting at Rs 899 onwards (all-inclusive). Total of 1 million (10 lakh) seats are up for grabs for travel from 15th June 2019 to 31stDecember 2019. The limited-period 3-days’ booking window will open on Monday 27th May 2019 and close on Wednesday 29th May 2019.

Mr. Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said: ““Starting 27th May 2019, customers will have the power of 106. It will give them the freedom to choose their date, time and cost of travel between June and December of 2019. Moreover, the Mega Million Sale with a starting price of Rs 899 onward comes at a time when everybody has been voicing concerns about rising fares. This initiative is a manifestation of our endeavors to make air travel affordable. However, there is a critical role to be played by the consumer – book early to fly smart. Ever since I launched GoAir 13 years ago in 2005, I have been saying that the best time to buy a flight ticket is today, simply because the fares are not going to be cheaper tomorrow. I urge customers to keep this cardinal rule in mind when you grab the Mega Million offer.”

GoAir flies to 24 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar, and 4 international destinations, including Phuket, Malé, Muscat and Abu Dhabi. Currently, GoAir operates over 270 daily flights and approximately 1900 flights weekly.

This offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. Change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference. In addition, GoAir is offering host of special discounts.

Offer on PayTm

Passengers can avail cashback up to Rs 500 on payment done through PayTm wallet on flight ticket booking of minimum transaction of Rs 2,499. The cashback will be auto-credited by Paytm to the guest’s Paytm wallet within 24 hours. The booking period of the PayTm offer starts on 27th May 2019 and ends on 29th May 2019.

Offer on Myntra

Flat 10% discount on minimum spend of Rs 1999 on the Myntra app or website, valid until 31st August 2019. This scheme is valid only on a selected catalogue for GoAir customers.

Offer on ZoomCar

GoAir is offering flat Rs 1500 off or 20% per cent, whichever is lower on ZoomCar. This offer is valid till 31st December 2019 and is applicable only on bookings made through Zoomcar website and iOS/Android app. Coupon code ALGOAIR19.

Offer on FabHotels

Upto 40% off + Extra 25% off with coupon code FABGOAIR. There is no minimum booking amount to qualify for discount on FabHotels. This offer is valid for bookings made and for stay dates till 31st December 2019, across all FabHotels. There is no maximum limit on discount. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer currently applicable on FabHotels website and app.

Group discount is not applicable on this offer and this offer cannot be clubbed with any other on-going promotional offer. Fares are subjected to Standard Cancellation & Rebooking policy applies. GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice. For other terms and conditions and limitations of liability applicable as per ‘Citizen’s Charter’ displayed on www.goair.in. For any other conditions applicable; please review at the time of booking.

