GoAir will operate the Kolkata – Singapore – Kolkataflights three days in a week

GoAir, India’s most trusted, punctual and fastest growing airline, has announced the launch of its non-stop flights to Singapore from Bengaluru and Kolkata. Starting 18th October 2019, GoAir will operate Bengaluru – Singapore – Bengaluru flights four days in a week and effective 19th October 2019, GoAir will operate the Kolkata – Singapore – Kolkata flights three days in a week. Apart from the new international destination, GoAir also announced daily flights to its 25th domestic destination- Aizawl in Mizoram.

Speaking on the new launches, Mr. Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said: “The introduction of flights to and from Singapore is a turning point in the history of GoAir. Singapore carries the distinction of being an important leisure destination as well as an established business hub. It is in this regard that GoAir will work closely with the Singapore Tourism Board and all such likeminded organizations that can further the cause of tourism in India as well as Singapore. On the other hand, our flight to Aizawl is in sync with the Government’s vision for the seven sister of Northeast aptly described as ‘transformation by transportation’. GoAir flights will certainly improve connectivity to one of the most underserved but scenic destinations in North-East India.”

Mr. GB Srithar, Regional Director (India, Middle East & South Asia), Singapore Tourism Board said: “We are excited and happy to welcome GoAir to Singapore. In expanding its flight network by connecting Kolkata and Bengaluru with Singapore, it will give wider flight choices and travel time options to travelers from two of our very important visitor source cities. India is the third largest visitor source market for Singapore and flight connectivity from 15 points across India has enabled the good number of travelers. In 2018, Singapore received more than one million visitors from India for the fourth time in a row. India is also the top source market for cruise travel. As we enter the year-end holiday and festival season, it is a great time to visit Singapore. While travelers can enjoy Little India decked out for Deepavali celebrations and Orchard Road soon to be lighted up for Christmas, they could also experience new offerings like Jewel Changi Airport, Rainforest Lumina at the Singapore Zoo and a variety of tours to see Singapore up close and personal.”

Effective 18th October 2019, flight schedule Bengaluru – Singapore – Bengaluru

Flight From Departure(Local Time) To Arrival(Local Time) Frequency Fare in INR G8 27 Bengaluru 19:45 Singapore 03:20 Mon, Wed,Fri, Sun 6,999 G8 28 Singapore 04:50 Bengaluru 07:35 Mon, Tue,Thu, Sat 8,999

Effective 19th October 2019, flight schedule Kolkata – Singapore – Kolkata

Flight From Departure(Local Time) To Arrival(Local Time) Frequency Fare in INR G8 35 Kolkata 20:45 Singapore 03:35 Tue, Thu, Sat 6,999 G8 36 Singapore 04:40 Kolkata 06:25 Wed, Fri, Sun 7,499

Effective 15th October 2019, daily flight schedule for Aizawl

Flight From Departure(Local Time) To Arrival(Local Time) Frequency Fare in INR G8 248 Guwahati 06:50 Aizawl 07:50 Daily 1,299 G8 249 Aizawl 08:40 Guwahati 09:50 Daily 1,249

GoAir’s inaugural flight G8 27 on 18th October 2019 from Bengaluru to Singapore will take-off from Kempegowda International Airport at 19:45 hours and reach Singapore on 19th October 2019 at 03:20 hours. The return flight G8 28 will depart from Singapore’s Changi Airport on 19th October 2019 at 04:50 hrs and will arrive in Bengaluru at 07:35 hrs.

GoAir’s inaugural flight G8 35 from Kolkata to Singapore will take-off on 19th October 2019 from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at 20:25 hours and reach Singapore’s Changi Airport on 20th October 2019 at 03:35 hours. The return flight G8 36 will depart from Singapore on 20th October 2019 at 04:40 hrs and will arrive in Kolkata at 06:25 hrs.

The new daily flights to and from Aizawl will operate out of Lengpui Airport which is located 32 kms from Aizawl. GoAir flight G8 248 will depart from Guwahati at 06:50 hours and arrive in Aizawl at 07:50 hours. The return flight G8 249 will depart from Aizawl at 08:40 hours and arrive in Guwahati on 09:50 hours.

GoAir currently operates 325+ daily flights and carried around 13.91 lakh passengers in the month of August 2019. GoAir flies to 25 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar. GoAir flies to 8 international destinations, including Phuket, Malé (seasonal), Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Kuwait and now Singapore.



