Good times are here as ZOBET launches in The City Of Joy

Located strategically in the heart of the city, Zobet is the newest addition to the choice of gastropubs in Kolkata. Nestled on the 4th floor at Fort Knox on Camac Street, Zobet is a gift to the city’s culinary scene. The Victorian era-inspired gastropub promises more than a delectable culinary selection along with unique handcrafted beverages and has left no stone unturned to ensure a stellar experience, right from the moment one steps in.

Zobet’s distinctive appearance will strike you from the moment you enter this uplifting place. Designed by ace interior stylist Sumessh Menon from Mumbai and inspired by the art deco soul of Kolkata, this gastropub catches one’s fancy by dint of the generous infusion of plush, modern materials and a vibrant colour palette. The 10,000 sq ft plus area of the 165 seater pegs it as one of the largest all-day gastropubs in town. The highlight of the Moroccan-themed interiors is a 25 feet-long trendy bar and three spacious PDR’s, two 40 seaters each and a cozy 10 seater one.

Their eclectic global menu has been designed by consulting celebrity chef Mr. Krishna Khetle from Mumbai, a stalwart in the Indian culinary industry and an active member of the Western India Culinary Association. The menu is curated to take you on a gastronomic journey with an exquisite assortment of flavorful delicacies and innovative textures inspired by Asian, Mediterranean, Italian and Indian cuisines. The sumptuous fare also features immunity-boosting food choices to nurture the wellbeing of diners.

Zobet’s signature dishes include ‘Philadelphia Cream Cheese Dumpling’, ‘N.Y Death by Mushroom Pizza’, ‘Broccoli Mussalam’, ‘Tandoori Soya Chaap’, ‘Veg Falafel Wrap’, and the ‘North Indian Platter’ amongst the vegetarian options. The non-vegetarian signatures feature dishes like ‘Pepper Chicken Dumplings’, ‘Lamb Kibbeh’,’Chicken Shish Touk’, ‘Non Veg Koyle Ke Jhinge’, ‘Mutton Seekh Kabab Roll’ and ‘Tandoori Egg Ande ka Funda’, to name a few. Some of the special immunity boosters and healthy dishes that are a part of the menu are the ‘Zobet Chef Special Immunity Fruit Salad’, ‘Watermelon Feta and Chia Seed Salad’ and ‘Mr. Lean’ for patrons to savour.

Those with a sweet tooth can relish the wide array of desserts like the ‘Hot Chocolate Mousse with Rum’, ‘The Blueberry Cheesecake’, ‘The Coconut Panna Cotta’ and ‘Classic Tiramisu’. Make sure you also dig into the chef’s special ‘Stuffed churros served with Caramel Sauce’ for a blissful ending.

The trendy designed bar is well stocked with specially curated top-shelf spirits, beers, sangrias, cocktails and mocktails, making it unique in its class. In addition to old-time favorites, the in-house mixol ogist, Vikash Singh has stirred up a select range of concoctions like, ‘Caramon Manhattan’, ‘Fleur of the valley’, ‘Zobetians, Cuttieetini’ and many more, making it a pleasurable experience.

To raise one’s spirits higher the in-house DJ will be playing foot-tapping music to create a perfect party ambience. (While adhering to all government norms)

With the wellbeing of its staff and patrons holding paramount importance, Zobet opened its doors starting 2nd September, 2020, Wednesday onwards. Besides dine-in, Zobet is also offering delivery of its well-curated menu, via aggregators like Swiggy & Zomato or through direct delivery or take away from the gastropub.

Zobet is all set to create a niche for itself in the hearts of diners. The gastropub stands for celebrating hospitality at its best and promises to offer characteristic warmth to its patrons to keep them coming back for more. Elaborating on what Zobet stands for as a brand, Managing Director, Nikhil Sekhani explains, “The word ‘zobet’ in Turkish means ‘blessings’ and our brand lives up to this perfectly by being the ideal venue to indulge yourself for a memorable time with family, friends, business clients or even for some quality me-time. It’s a huge encouragement from the government that the liquor ban has been lifted and we ensure that we will be complying to all government norms strictly”.

The brand has personally crafted a step-by-step protocol to maintain utmost hygiene and safety measures for both dining in and deliveries, owing to the current situation. These measures include:

ü Contact less menu (though scanning of QR codes)

ü Social distancing maintained between tables

ü Automatic hand sanitizer dispenser at the entrance

ü Thermal temperature screening

ü Disposable plates (available as an option to the guests)

ü Kitchen hygiene and sanitization

ü Contactless deliveries

ü Masks and gloves worn by the staff at all times

ü Mandatory temperature checks for staff as well as delivery partners

ü Mandatory installation and checks on Arogya Setu App

ü On the packaging front, premium quality is being used to package the food and the box will include a checklist with details of the delivery person, rider sanitization and temperature check

All in all, you know you are in for a good time when you are at Zobet!

Cheers, to betting on these good times!

For further information:

Address: Camac Street, Elgin road, Fort Knox building, 4th floor

Operational Hours: Monday to Sunday, 12:00 noon – midnight

Contact Number: +91 91639 11011

Cost for two: Rs 1,100 ++ without alcohol

Rs 2,100 ++ with alcohol