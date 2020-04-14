Google strengthens its commitment to India during COVID-19 and beyond

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted lives, livelihoods, communities, and businesses across India. In

times like these, it is more important than ever to help people get the right information to stay safe,

informed and connected. Google has accelerated its work and has undertaken several actions to help

bring authoritative and reliable information to people and provide features across its products that can

be helpful during these trying times.

Here’s a quick highlight of some of the key initiatives taken by Google in India

Promoting authoritative and reliable information

sources:

Google has upped the work to curb

misinformation across various platforms and

prominently surface the latest updates and health

advice from the Ministry of Health and Family

Welfare (MoHFW) and international health

authorities across Search, Maps, YouTube and the

COVID-19 Spot on Google Pay.

On Search, when a person launches a query for

Coronavirus they will see a page with

consolidated information including the top news

stories, links to MoHFW resources, as well as

access to authoritative content on symptoms,

prevention, treatments and more.

Across YouTube’s homepage, search, and

recommendation systems, Google is elevating

authoritative information sources such as the

MoHFW and WHO, driving users directly to these

websites for trustworthy and reliable information.

YouTube has also launched a Coronavirus News

Shelf on the YouTube Homepage, which provides

the latest news from authoritative media outlets

regarding the outbreak. All searches and videos

on YouTube related to COVID-19 trigger

Information and health panels that provide

additional information on the topic, linking to the

MoHFW website and the global WHO website.

In addition to elevating authoritative sources, we

are also quickly removing reported videos that

violate YouTube’s community guidelines, including

those that discourage people from seeking

medical treatment or encourage the use of

unsubstantiated remedies to treat COVID-19.

Bringing helpful features to Google’s product and

services:

Google product teams continue to build features

that enable people to find helpful resources such

as instructions for preventing the spread of

COVID-19, the latest statistics on the proliferation

of the virus, and local helpline numbers.

The COVID-19 India website launched last week

collates all of this updated information, as well as

live statistics, into a single, easy-to-access

resource. It is available in English, Hindi, and

Marathi for smartphones, and in English and Hindi

via Google Assistant for KaiOS feature phones. It

will be rolled out soon in several other Indian

languages.

Public service campaign:

In order to ensure that the safety and prevention

best practices are disseminated widely, Google

has collaborated with the MoHFW to run a public

service campaign titled ‘Do the Five’, and

prominently surface and promote assets from

MoHFW which includes educational video content

featuring Amitabh Bachchan, across YouTube,

Search and Google Assistant. The campaign has

reached hundreds of millions of people seeking

this information and continues to reach millions

more every day.

Building solutions for crisis response

Google started indicating the locations of

hundreds of food and night shelters set up by the

government across the country, accessible

through Google Maps, Search, and Google

Assistant. To date, this includes more than 33

cities with over 1,500 food and night shelters

identified. Users can query in both English and

Hindi, and efforts are on to bring this to other

Indian languages over the coming weeks, as well

as adding additional shelters in more cities across

the country.



Contributing to crisis response and upholding our

responsibility

With the lockdown and social distancing norms in

place, digital payments have become more

important than ever and Google Pay is an

additional surface to provide key information

regarding COVID-19.

Google has introduced the COVID-19 Spot on

Google Pay that aggregates all pertinent

information on the topic, sourced directly from the

MoHFW. The Spot also helps users donate to

PM-CARES or to NGOs such as SEEDS, Give India,

United Way and Charities Aid Foundation, which

are working towards the procurement of

protective equipment for medical workers and

relief for lockdown-impacted daily wagers.

Donations to PM-CARES on Google Pay have thus

far collected over ₹105 crores and continue to

grow.

Additionally, on Google Pay, Nearby Spot has been

introduced to help users see local stores providing

essentials like groceries, which are currently open.

The Nearby Spot has been rolled out in Bengaluru

and will be launching in Hyderabad, Chennai,

Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi soon.