Google strengthens its commitment to India during COVID-19 and beyond

Google strengthens its commitment to India during COVID-19 and beyond3 min read
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted lives, livelihoods, communities, and businesses across India. In
times like these, it is more important than ever to help people get the right information to stay safe,
informed and connected. Google has accelerated its work and has undertaken several actions to help
bring authoritative and reliable information to people and provide features across its products that can
be helpful during these trying times.
Here’s a quick highlight of some of the key initiatives taken by Google in India
Promoting authoritative and reliable information
sources:
Google has upped the work to curb
misinformation across various platforms and
prominently surface the latest updates and health
advice from the Ministry of Health and Family
Welfare (MoHFW) and international health
authorities across Search, Maps, YouTube and the
COVID-19 Spot on Google Pay.
On Search, when a person launches a query for
Coronavirus they will see a page with
consolidated information including the top news
stories, links to MoHFW resources, as well as
access to authoritative content on symptoms,
prevention, treatments and more.
Across YouTube’s homepage, search, and
recommendation systems, Google is elevating
authoritative information sources such as the
MoHFW and WHO, driving users directly to these
websites for trustworthy and reliable information.
YouTube has also launched a Coronavirus News
Shelf on the YouTube Homepage, which provides
the latest news from authoritative media outlets
regarding the outbreak. All searches and videos
on YouTube related to COVID-19 trigger
Information and health panels that provide
additional information on the topic, linking to the
MoHFW website and the global WHO website.
In addition to elevating authoritative sources, we
are also quickly removing reported videos that
violate YouTube’s community guidelines, including
those that discourage people from seeking
medical treatment or encourage the use of
unsubstantiated remedies to treat COVID-19.
Bringing helpful features to Google’s product and
services:
Google product teams continue to build features
that enable people to find helpful resources such
as instructions for preventing the spread of
COVID-19, the latest statistics on the proliferation
of the virus, and local helpline numbers.
The COVID-19 India website launched last week
collates all of this updated information, as well as
live statistics, into a single, easy-to-access
resource. It is available in English, Hindi, and
Marathi for smartphones, and in English and Hindi
via Google Assistant for KaiOS feature phones. It
will be rolled out soon in several other Indian
languages.
Public service campaign:
In order to ensure that the safety and prevention
best practices are disseminated widely, Google
has collaborated with the MoHFW to run a public
service campaign titled ‘Do the Five’, and
prominently surface and promote assets from
MoHFW which includes educational video content
featuring Amitabh Bachchan, across YouTube,
Search and Google Assistant. The campaign has
reached hundreds of millions of people seeking
this information and continues to reach millions
more every day.
Building solutions for crisis response
Google started indicating the locations of
hundreds of food and night shelters set up by the
government across the country, accessible
through Google Maps, Search, and Google
Assistant. To date, this includes more than 33
cities with over 1,500 food and night shelters
identified. Users can query in both English and
Hindi, and efforts are on to bring this to other
Indian languages over the coming weeks, as well
as adding additional shelters in more cities across
the country.
Contributing to crisis response and upholding our
responsibility
With the lockdown and social distancing norms in
place, digital payments have become more
important than ever and Google Pay is an
additional surface to provide key information
regarding COVID-19.
Google has introduced the COVID-19 Spot on
Google Pay that aggregates all pertinent
information on the topic, sourced directly from the
MoHFW. The Spot also helps users donate to
PM-CARES or to NGOs such as SEEDS, Give India,
United Way and Charities Aid Foundation, which
are working towards the procurement of
protective equipment for medical workers and
relief for lockdown-impacted daily wagers.
Donations to PM-CARES on Google Pay have thus
far collected over ₹105 crores and continue to
grow.
Additionally, on Google Pay, Nearby Spot has been
introduced to help users see local stores providing
essentials like groceries, which are currently open.
The Nearby Spot has been rolled out in Bengaluru
and will be launching in Hyderabad, Chennai,
Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi soon.