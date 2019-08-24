Gotro hits Kolkata Theatres

Another production by Windows Gotro Produced & Directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee & Nandita Roy .

An elderly woman strikes a unique bond with the ex-convict who is entrusted with taking care of her, in this heartwarming story of love, faith and redemption. Directed by Nandita Roy, Gotro is a poignant take on a mother-son relationship with a message of strong communal harmony.

The truth about Kolkata turning into an unsafe city is much talked about. But the scary part is the elderly couples facing constant threat to their safety that makes headlines every day. Gotro begins with such a story but with more humour infused than the grim reality of the situation demands. Right from the first frame it takes you through laughs and some more laughs till you start to appreciate the treatment. Fifteen minutes into the film and thereafter you also notice a striking similarity with Sonar Pahar — last year’s release on the same subject.

All the while Gotro remains true to its genre — drama. There are dollops of it and in equal measures on both sides of the interval. You will enjoy the proceedings on screen so much that you will be forced to leave behind the actual concern at home. The film also touches upon the need for spreading the message of communal harmony and accepting all religions. The business of promoting buildings is also discussed. There is a nice monologue by Anashua that retraces all the Janmashthami celebrations across the country.

The good humour in the first half, which revolves around Anashua, Nigel and Manali, is more laughable than the scenes where the thieves plan and plot against the elderly woman. There are some heart-warming scenes between Anashua and Nigel. While Anashua is brilliant when emoting in every scene, Nigel appears more rigid than his character Tareq Ali. Nigel’s lack of expression aids him in parts where he tries to look convincing as Tareq with a haunted past. But at other times it looks like a guise to underplay the areas where he lacks. Manali plays the bubbly character, Jhuma, with ease. But her character could have done better without the constant playfulness.

