Government of India to conduct skill mapping of citizens returning from overseas

With the aim of making the best of our skilled workforce returning

to the country due to the ongoing pandemic, the Government of India has launched a new

initiative SWADES (Skilled Workers Arrival Database for Employment Support) to

conduct a skill mapping exercise of the returning citizens under the Vande Bharat

Mission. This is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship,

the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of External Affairs which aims to create a

database of qualified citizens based on their skillsets and experience to tap into and fulfil

demand of Indian and foreign companies.

The collected information will be shared with the companies for suitable placement

opportunities in the country. The returning citizens are required to fill up an online SWADES

Skills Card. The card will facilitate a strategic framework to provide the returning citizens

with suitable employment opportunities through discussions with key stakeholders including

State Governments, Industry Associations and Employers. MSDE’s implementation arm

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is supporting the implementation of the

project.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Skill

Development and Entrepreneurship, said, “These are testing times and it is crucial that

the entire country comes together and supports the Centre in its efforts to address the

challenges posed by the economic downturn caused by the COVID – 19 pandemic. We are

pleased to partner with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of External Affairs to

conduct this skill mapping of overseas returning citizens under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Inspired by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of security and growth for all,

the data collected through SWADES Skill Card will help the citizens with job prospects and

bridge the demand-supply gap.”

The spread of COVID-19 across the globe has had a significant economic impact with

thousands of workers losing their jobs and hundreds of companies shutting down globally.

Many of our citizens returning to the country through the Vande Bharat Mission of the

Government of India may be facing uncertainty regarding their future employment

opportunities. Lakhs of citizens have registered at the various Indian missions requesting to

return to the country and so far, more than 57,000 people have already returned to the

country.

Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Civil Aviation

Minister, said, “When we started Vande Bharat Mission, we observed that a lot of our

overseas workers returning to India due to job losses, possess

international skill sets and experience which can be of great

value for domestic and international markets. We reached out to MSDE to create an online

portal for gathering database of these workers. To ensure

dissemination of information on SWADES Skill Card, In-flight announcements are being

made by Air India and Air Indian Express that are operating flights under the Vande Bharat

Mission. Airport Authority of India and other private airports have also put up

banners/standees and digital signages to ensure that all our migrants returning from abroad

can be informed about this initiative.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs commented, “In view of the

global emergency caused by the unprecedented spread of the Novel Coronavirus, we are

committed to provide every possible support to our citizens stranded abroad and the

challenges they are facing due to job losses. We shall actively promote the SWADES Skill

Card initiative through our Embassies/ High Commissions/Consulates across different

countries. The initiative will help in deployment of returning Indian workforce matching their

skill sets.”

The online form available on www.nsdcindia.org/swades has been created to gather

required details of the returning citizens. The form contains the details such as details

related to the work sector, job title, employment, years of experience. A Toll free call centre

facility has also been set up to support the citizens for any queries related to filling the

form.

The SWADES Skill Form (online) was made live on Saturday 30 th May 2020 and has

garnered around 7000 registrations till date (3 rd June 2020 – 2pm). Amongst the data

gathered so far, the top countries from where the citizens are returning are UAE, Oman,

Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. As per the skill mapping, these citizens had been primarily

employed in sectors such as oil & gas, construction, tourism & hospitality, Automotive and

Aviation. The data also suggests that the States which have shown highest returning

labour are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana