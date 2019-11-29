Government’s announcement to make hallmarking for gold mandatory from 2021

“This is an excellent step in the right direction, a long overdue policy action. It will bring trust back to the gold industry, benefiting consumers and trade alike. It will change the image of the Indian gold industry and enable it to market our famed jewellery handcrafting skills in an environment of trust and transparency. Mandatory hallmarking will lead to more jobs in assaying and purity verification which in turn will support the gold monetisation scheme. The period of one year to transition takes into account business realities and is very supportive of trade. We welcome it and do hope the trade sees this in positive light, working wholeheartedly to make it a success.”

