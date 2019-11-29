Sat. Nov 30th, 2019

Welcome to The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Government’s announcement to make hallmarking for gold mandatory from 2021

Headshots of World Gold Council on July 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Hider)

“This is an excellent step in the right direction, a long overdue policy action. It will bring trust back to the gold industry, benefiting consumers and trade alike. It will change the image of the Indian gold industry and enable it to market our famed jewellery handcrafting skills in an environment of trust and transparency. Mandatory hallmarking will lead to more jobs in assaying and purity verification which in turn will support the gold monetisation scheme. The period of one year to transition takes into account business realities and is very supportive of trade. We welcome it and do hope the trade sees this in positive light, working wholeheartedly to make it a success.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Wynk Music is now India’s #1 music app by Daily Active Users

Flipkart’s Smart Assistive Interface ‘Saathi’ aims to handhold first-time e-commerce users using audio-visual navigation

Indulge in the royal flavours of Shekhawati cuisine at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

REDEFINING COMFORT & EASE, HUSH PUPPIES LAUNCHES KNIT JOGGERS

|

Copyright Protected By Ullash Media & Productions|| Site Maintained By The Times Of Bengal

//serconmp.com/afu.php?zoneid=2621846