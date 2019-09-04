Grand offer in this Puja

By Debasikha Paul and Abhisekh Paith

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited embrace the Goddess in us this Durga Puja. The renowned and trusted jewellery shop had organised a grand Tollywood walk event today. Universe Iconic with the presence of the brand ambassador Misty Singh.

This event was organised for the occasion on the upcoming auspicious Puja. TBZ the original has the most exciting offers in their stores at Kolkata. They are offering in INR 1per gram making charge on Gold jewellery and Diamond prices starting at only rs. 47000 per ct. They preview the latest collections which are both suprisingly affordable and modern on this auspicious occasion. Prices are starting at only rs. 30000

This company has transformed itself from a one store family owned business in 1864 to a professional organisation spearheaded by the 5th generation, expanding its presence and reach pan India. So start this promising festival of Maa Durga, by wearing TBZ- the original ‘s exclusive jewellery that will add the finishing touches to your festive ensemble.

