‘Green Santa’ From Snehodiya Distributes Saplings Among School Kids As Christmas Gift

Christmas is knocking at the door and Santa Claus is in town to shower gifts to the kids. However, at the Artist’s Corner at Eco Park, the residents of Snehodiya, a new age co-living space for the senior citizens celebrated the yuletide spirit with ‘Green Santa’and a group of children. The senior resident all dressed up in green caps, gifted saplings to the children so that they can make the world greener and a better place to live in. Mr Debashis Sen, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, IT & E Department, Government of West Bengal and Chairman, HIDCO was present on the occasion.

“We should always ensure to provide a better future to the next generation. But instead of catering healthy future we are snatching the greenery from both their mind and sight. Our motto is to encourage the kids for tree plantation to save our planet. ‘Green Santa’ concept is to spread the message of sustainability among the kids at a very formative age so that they can become responsible citizens of the future”, said Mr Debashis Sen, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, IT & E Department, Government of West Bengal and Chairman, HIDCO.

It was a kind of reliving the fun filled childhood moments for these senior residents and sweet experience for the kids. The kids sang carols and Rabindrasangeet appropriate for the occasion.

A senior citizen’s zone was inaugurated for the occassion at Eco Park.

