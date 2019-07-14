Gujarat Tourism’s Kolkata roadshow offers glimpse into state’s rich culture and heritage

Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd (TCGL) organised a travel and tourism in Kolkata on July 13 to further boost the tourism sector of the state.

The objective was to promote the state and its variety of tourism products in the western part of India.The dignitaries present during the show included Shri Jawahar Chavda, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Government of Gujarat and Shri Jenu Devan, IAS, MD, Tourism Corporation of Gujarat and Commissioner of Tourism. Around 300 tour operators from Kolkata and near-by cities in West Bengal along with some Gujarat-based tour operators attended the roadshow.

The prime purpose of the roadshow was to showcase the latest tourism offerings/products/forthcoming events of Gujarat to the highly potential tourism market of West Bengal. As tour operators/agents are the key stakeholders for promoting Tourism, they had been invited to get first-hand information about the latest tourism products of Gujarat.

Gujarat is a tourists’ paradise and has many stunning destinations which offer a visual feast to tourists. From ruins of the ancient Indus Valley Civilization to historic step wells, Gujarat has some dazzling locations that are also UNESCO World Heritage sites. These include places like Rani ni Vav, Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park, Ahmedabad, Archaeological Remains of Lothal, Dholavira etc.

The roadshow also showcased some of TCGL’s recent initiatives that have received immense response. TCGL came up with ventures like Seema Darshan which gives tourists the golden opportunity to witness the Beating Retreat ceremony at the border at Nadabet in Banaskatha district. Recently, India’s first Dinosaur Museum and Fossil Park was inaugurated at Raiyoli village near Balasinor town of Mahisagar district. The Statue of Unity — the world’s highest at 182-meters — is receiving record arrival of tourists since its inauguration in October.

TCGL routinely organises fairs and festivals in Gujarat to provide a glimpse of the state’s rich art and culture which include Saputara Monsoon Festival to be held from 11th August 2019 to 10th September 2019, Kevadia Monsoon Festival from 18th August 2019 to 25th August 2019, Tarnetar Fair from 1st September 2019 to 4th September 2019, Navratri Festival from 29th September to 7th October at Ahmedabad, Sasan Gir Festival initiating from 13th October 2019 to 12th November 2019, Beach Festival at Tithal, Madhavpur and Mandvi from 20th October 2019 to 19th November 2019, for the 1st time Unity Parade at SOU from 26th October 2019 to 2nd November 2019, Four month’s long Rann Utsav from 1st November 2019 to 20th February 2020, Cinematic Seminar at SOU on 22nd December 2019, International Kite Festival from 7th January to 14th January 2020 at Ahmedabad and across the state, etc.

Gujarat’s other highlights were also showcased that included its famed temples like Dwarka, Somnath, Ambaji and its trails and circuits including Gandhi Circuit and Buddhist Circuit. Other tourist attractions like the famous Asiatic Lion,Gir Forest, Little Rann, Velavadar, Blackbuck etc were showcased during the roadshow. Gujarat has a versatile and unique collection of diverse arts and crafts. This along with the state’s niche tourism policy that covers the beautiful textiles of Gujarat, its delectable cuisine and the famous golf courses was highlighted during the roadshow.

TCGL has been at the forefront to provide the best of facilities to tourists with accommodation and infrastructure in Heritage Hotels, Homestays and the state-owned Toran Hotels.

Gujarat brought in a special cultural troupe to give a glimpse of its rich culture to the West Bengal tourism stakeholders.

