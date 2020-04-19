Guru Shishya Parampara by Kalakar streaming live on FB from London with Contemporary Music Stalwarts

Kalakar, a cultural organization based in United Kingdom is facing the global lock down and the pandemic in it’s own unique way. Chandra Chakraborty, a disciple of the legendary classical vocalist late AT Kanan, is paying homage to her Guru by celebrating his 100th birth anniversary through Live Concerts, “Guru Shishya Parampara” on the social media platform of Facebook.

Kalakar is an organization with a difference as it focuses on the life and times of past stalwarts and legends of Indian Classical Music, it has produced sell out musicals on Begum Akhtar, Moti Bai (Sr.), Mian Tansen’s daughter Saraswati Debi in London.

But this Kalakar has decided to beat the Corona Virus Pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill with the unique format which has already a tremendous impact.

Acclaimed classical performers as Ustad Rashid Khan, Ustad Shujaat Khan, Pdt Shubhankar Banerjee, Tanmoy Bose along with modern and contemporary artists as Srabonee Sen, Rupankar Bagchi are on board being featured online live. Apart from the stalwarts young talents like Sandip Mullick, Biplab Bhattacharya, Shubhankar Bhaskar, Anjan Majumdar and many more are being featured in the “Guru Shishya Parampara”

The program revolves around their experiences growing up as musicians with their Gurus and how they were taught the nuances of performing to perfection is being shared through this direct interaction with the fans and connoisseurs.

Several performers from Canada, USA, South Africa, Bangladesh are showing keen interest to be featured in the program to showcase their talent and highlight the contribution of their Gurus.

Continue Reading