Guwahati to witness biggest Russian Education Fair on August 10

Rus Education in association with Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Culture Department of Embassy of Russian Federation in India, will be organizing Russian Education Fair 2019-August Edition for the students aspiring to pursue medical education abroad. It is an initiative by Rus Education, leading student placement service provider in the country, to reach out to a maximum number of NEET Qualifiers across Assam and North East giving the students an opportunity to become a doctor through Russian Education Fair-August Edition. The Fair will be held at Pragati Manor, GS Road, Christian Basti, Guwahati, on Saturday, 10 August 2019 from 11 am to 6pm. Ms. Elena Barman, Head of Education Department (Cultural Department of Embassy of the Russian Federation in India), will be present to interact with the students. It would be a big opportunity for the medical students of Guwahati and other parts of North East to interact directly with Ms. Elena Barman and get all their queries related to MBBS in Russia answered by her. For more details, students can visit www.ruseducation.in or call Toll Free No. 18008333338.

The exclusive fair aims to bring together Top Govt. Medical Universities from Russia under one roof. It is a free platform for all students to gauge their prospects, apply directly to the institution of their choice and get first-hand information on Courses, Scholarship Seats, along with Availability of MCI Screening Coaching, Availability of Indian food at Universities, Accommodation facilities offered by the Universities and much more.

The Fair will help the students to get the opportunity to meet and interact with the direct representatives of Top Government Medical Universities of Russia and get all queries related to MBBS abroad addressed by them. The expert student advisors will provide complete assistance in selecting the best government medical university as per the student’s suitability. Students and parents will be given complete knowledge related to currency exchange, so that students do not face any inconvenience later on. Students will have the opportunity to get all their queries answered along with complete Passport Assistance and Visa Assistance, helping them in the Preparation of Documents for the students.

