GWM announces Senior Leadership for its Indian subsidiary

GWM, a global auto manufacturer that made a bold foray at

the 15th edition of Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2020, today announced the

appointment of Mr. James Yang as President for the Indian subsidiary of GWM. The

company has also appointed Mr. Parker Shi as Managing Director for the Indian

subsidiary of GWM.

Mr. James Yang brings in rich experience in the areas of R&D, project and marketing

management and will be leading the entire GWM India project with major focus on

R&D, Plant & Industrial operations in India.

Speaking at the appointment, Mr. James Yang, President for the Indian subsidiary of

GWM said, “I am happy that I have been given the chance to lead the operations at such

a crucial juncture and hope that we can work towards providing the best quality

products and at the same time generate more employment, business and economic

viability.” He also said, “India holds great importance for GWM and is an important

partner in the overall scheme of things in the ASEAN region. Our commitment towards

the Indian market has been showcased with the investments in the Talegaon plant and

R&D facility.”

Mr. Parker Shi has rich global experience and has made immense contribution in

expanding GWM business in Middle East, Africa and Australia regions before joining

India project. He will be responsible for Commercial Operations for GWM in India.

Speaking at his appointment, Mr. Parker Shi, Managing Director for the Indian

subsidiary of GWM said, “I am happy to be a part of a team that is looking at making a

foray in a highly competitive and soon to be the fourth largest market in the world. We

at GWM are highly optimistic about the India market and we foresee recovery of the

market in near future. He further added, “At GWM we are excited and will continue

pursuing our plans actively with utmost optimism to build a highly customer centric

organization and build a strong brand image for GWM in India.

Continue Reading