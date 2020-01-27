GYMXTREME – BEST GYM IN KOLKATA

GymXtreme is located in 28/3A Convent Road, Kolkata 700-014 beside

ICICI Bank ( Moulali Branch ) .

EQUIPMENTS

We have the best brand of equipments .

All the machines are Hightex.

The brand of machines ( BEING STRONG FITNESS EQUIPMENT BY

SALMAN KHAN )

We have machines for all body parts with weight training.

We have cardio machines(Treadmill, Rowing machines etc )

legs Machines, weight machines ,

We provide good Certified Trainers which includes General & Personal Training.

We promote FITNESS SCIENCE that means exercise which is approve by science with proper technique .

Apart from world class fitness Facilities & Equipments we have-

5000 sq ft Floor Area (2500 sq ft in the basement & 2500 sq ft in the first floor )

Yoga

Dance

Kidz Activities

Free Zumba & MMA- ( Mix Martial Arts )

Indoor Cricket

60 ft Running Track & much more ……

Steam & Shower Facilities

GYMXTREME TIMINGS :

MONDAY TO SATURDAY : 6: 00 AM TO 10: 00 PM

SUNDAY : 6 : AM TO 1: 00PM

ESPECIALLY FOR LADIES : 10:30 AM TO 2:00 PM

