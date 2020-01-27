Tue. Jan 28th, 2020

GYMXTREME – BEST GYM IN KOLKATA

GymXtreme is located in 28/3A Convent Road, Kolkata 700-014 beside 

ICICI Bank ( Moulali Branch ) .

EQUIPMENTS

We have the best brand of equipments .

All the machines are Hightex.

The brand of machines ( BEING STRONG FITNESS EQUIPMENT BY

SALMAN KHAN ) 

We have machines for all body parts with weight training.

We have cardio machines(Treadmill, Rowing machines etc ) 

legs Machines, weight machines , 

We provide good Certified Trainers which includes General & Personal Training.

We promote FITNESS SCIENCE that means exercise which is approve by science with proper technique .

Apart from world class fitness Facilities & Equipments we have-

  • 5000 sq ft Floor Area (2500 sq ft in the basement & 2500 sq ft in the first floor )
  • Yoga 
  • Dance 
  • Kidz Activities
  • Free Zumba & MMA- ( Mix Martial Arts ) 
  • Indoor Cricket 
  • 60 ft Running Track & much more ……
  • Steam & Shower Facilities 

GYMXTREME TIMINGS :

 MONDAY TO SATURDAY : 6: 00 AM TO 10: 00 PM 

SUNDAY : 6 : AM TO 1: 00PM 

ESPECIALLY FOR LADIES : 10:30 AM TO 2:00 PM 

