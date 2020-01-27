GYMXTREME – BEST GYM IN KOLKATA
GymXtreme is located in 28/3A Convent Road, Kolkata 700-014 beside
ICICI Bank ( Moulali Branch ) .
EQUIPMENTS
We have the best brand of equipments .
All the machines are Hightex.
The brand of machines ( BEING STRONG FITNESS EQUIPMENT BY
SALMAN KHAN )
We have machines for all body parts with weight training.
We have cardio machines(Treadmill, Rowing machines etc )
legs Machines, weight machines ,
We provide good Certified Trainers which includes General & Personal Training.
We promote FITNESS SCIENCE that means exercise which is approve by science with proper technique .
Apart from world class fitness Facilities & Equipments we have-
- 5000 sq ft Floor Area (2500 sq ft in the basement & 2500 sq ft in the first floor )
- Yoga
- Dance
- Kidz Activities
- Free Zumba & MMA- ( Mix Martial Arts )
- Indoor Cricket
- 60 ft Running Track & much more ……
- Steam & Shower Facilities
GYMXTREME TIMINGS :
MONDAY TO SATURDAY : 6: 00 AM TO 10: 00 PM
SUNDAY : 6 : AM TO 1: 00PM
ESPECIALLY FOR LADIES : 10:30 AM TO 2:00 PM