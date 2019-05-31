Haier expands its summer range of Home Appliances Introduces all new Vertical Freezers

Haier, the global leader in Home Appliances & Consumer Electronics announced the expansion of its summer range of Home Appliances with the launch of its all new Haier Mini-Vertical Freezer –BD88DEM and Haier Premium Vertical Freezer –BD168WL. The new Haier Mini (BD88DEM) and Premium Vertical Freezers (BD168WL) are available across India at an MRP of Rs. 27,000 and Rs. 19,000 respectively.

To cater to the evolving lifestyles of its consumers, Haier has introduced this series of compact and premium models to its vertical freezer line-up. Understanding the different requirements of small and large families; may it be for storage of large quantities of food or a wide variety or the overall usage. The new range has been aesthetically designed to cater to these diverse needs and offer premium technology to suit the modern Indian kitchens of customers. These latestvertical freezers can be divided separately into controlled compartments which are ideal for stocking small to large variety of frozen food items in the most favourable conditions, ensuring that the food retains its nutritional value for a longer time span.

The new Haier frost free vertical freezers have been designed specifically to eliminate the problem of frost formation, compared to a chest type home freezer. Offering a wide temperature range between -14 to -25 degrees, these vertical freezers maintain the texture and freshness of frozen food items in comparison to a regular refrigerator freezer. Staying true to its philosophy, Haier has introduced this range to provide consumers with an option beyond conventional freezers. Be it your home made chocolates or ice cream or any other frozen food, ensuring that the food is served in its optimum state.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Eric Braganza, President, Haier India, said, “This summer season, we have expanded our range of products across categories. With the introduction of this unique range of Vertical Freezers, we’re offering a meticulously designed solution to cater to the Indian users. We have evolved in terms of our lifestyles, food preferences and design sense of our kitchens. This encourages us to meet the growing demands and offer technology backed products to solve user concerns. The new range will add to the user’s convenience while ensuring greater satisfaction and utility.”

Haier Mini-Vertical Freezer – BD88DEM is best suited for modern home kitchens having limited consumption of frozen food. Its compact and portable design offers a capacity of 88 litres and is easy to fit as an under-counter product in modular kitchens ensuring maximum space utility. Perfect for nuclear families or smaller group, this mini delight comes with LED temperature display, separate shelves for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food products which help in maintaining the nutritional characteristics of the food including smell and taste.Additionally, it offers ideal temperature flexibility between -4 to -25 degrees, to maintain the freshness of the stored items.

The Haier Premium Vertical Freezer BD168WL, on the other hand, has been beautifully crafted for the needs of large Indian families witha high preference for frozen food items. Right from the elderly to the kids in the family can be assured of optimum storage availability with 168 litres of overall capacity and ability to maintain the taste with separate shelves for storing an assortment of food items for everyone. The frost-free freezer comes with a premium gold finish on door to further beautify the contemporary aesthetics of modern kitchens.

