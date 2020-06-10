Hamdard Laboratories launches integrated marketing campaign #StrongWithHamdard

Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), a progressive, research-based health and wellness organization launches its new integrated marketing campaign #StrongWithHamdard emphasizing boosting the immune system to stay healthy amid the Covid-19 outbreak. As part of the new campaign, the brand leverages print, television, social media, and radio platform to spread the message of a stronger immune system and awareness around Unani Medicine products offered by Hamdard Laboratories.

Furthermore, Hamdard Laboratories has also launched ‘Aapka Hamdard’, on-air programming in association with Radio Mirchi to amplify the reach. Stay #StrongWithHamdard campaign in key North Indian markets. Aapka Hamdard program,on Radio Mirchi,will be focused on addressing the importance of strong immunity by Dr. Naushad Rana of Hamdard Wellness Centre. Additionally, Mr. Abdul Majeed, Chairman and Managing Trustee, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) will deliver a keynote address to Radio Mirchi listeners.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Ms. Suman Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, “One of the key measures to stay safe amid the Covid-19 outbreak has been a strong immune system that safeguards us from various infections and the same has been emphasized by the Government and Ministry of AYUSH. As India enters the unlock phase, it becomes even more vital to have a strong immunity that will prevent us against the viral infection. Our new campaign #StrongWithHamdard focuses on adopting an alternate medicine system to boost immunity and promote the uses of Unani medicine products to have a strong immunity system.”

Hamdard Laboratories have a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as Joshina, Joshanda, Imyoton, Infunza and Chyawanprash that combines the goodness of time tested herbs. These are effective herbal remedies rich in antioxidants and are effective in fighting various antimicrobial infections like flu, cough, and cold. Ensuring availability of Hamdard’s immunity boosters, the brand has made its immunity booster products available on various e-commerce sites – Amazon, Healthmug, and 1mg.

Additionally, Hamdard Wellness Centers will go live from June 09, 2020, offering online consultation that is focused on providing quality Unani treatment and healthcare. Chairman and Managing Trustee, Mr. Abdul Majeed says “The lockdown made us realize the importance of digital presence. Essential services like having a doctor available for consultation in the online space and medicines being available in the e-commerce sites was an absolute necessity”.