Hamleys Ramp Camp Was A Riot of Junior Fashion, Colour and Style at The Studio During Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019

When the profile of the fashion show is one of fun and fashion and the models’ ages move from 4 to 9 years, there is bound to be a fabulous riot of colour, fashion and style on the ramp.

The Hamleys Ramp Camp show at The Studio during Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 had the audience applauding wildly as 22 of the cutest, peppy, perky, boys and girls raced, stomped, pirouetted and had fun on the runway.

The ambience of the show was just perfect as a version of a toy store was recreated to set the mood for the happening. A yellow ladder, vibrant building blocks, small ball pool, tiny slide, huge teddy bear and kid’s bicycle, built a cute and fun-loving atmosphere. The very confident junior model-battalion kept the energy quotient of the show at the maximum level.

The backdrop was a cut out of a double-decker red Hamley’s bus, from which a little boy peeped through and waved at everyone on the driver’s seat at the start of the show. A fluffy Hamleys Bear started the show dancing around and shaking hands with the audience.

Sporting a variety of children’s wear, the stars on the runway clutched their favourite toys, cockily haute-stepped to music and ensured that they had a great time, enjoyed themselves and created a memorable event for the audience. The kids played with some of the props on the ramp and cutely posed on top of the building blocks with confidence. Stuffed animals, fun-size musical instruments and playful toys made the kids excited to play and pose with.

When it’s a fun-filled kids’ happening, the showstopper has to match the mood. It was Esha Deol’s tiny moppet the almost 2-year-old Radhya Takhtani who stole everyone’s hearts with her debut ramp walk; and she also had her mom to carry her back when she got tired of the walk!

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kinjal Shah, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Limited said, “At Hamleys, we take great pride in providing magical, money-can’t-buy experiences to kids and parents alike not just in India but also around the world. Hamleys Ramp Camp now into its 3rd edition is one such unique campaign, where young, energetic kids are transformed into nationwide superstars. My congratulations to the kids, their parents, IMG Reliance and Mr. Neeraj Gaba for helping us curate such an unforgettable experience for the kids and the audience alike.”

The final line up turned into a children’s party with bubbles and balloons. When all the tiny tots were together, they weren’t interested in posing, but more so in running around and making full use of the toys placed for them. As soon as the lights started to dim, toddlers from the audience also joined in the fun!

A children’s ramp walk show always has the most amazing and happy vibes and the “Hamleys Ramp Camp” happening proved to be one of the most colourful, memorable and energetic events at The Studio during Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

