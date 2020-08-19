Hand in Hand roped in Bollywood Diva Yami Gautam as Brand Ambassador

Vanesa Care Private Ltd, one of the prominent FMCG brands, has roped in Bollywood beauty and style icon Yami Gautam as brand ambassador of its “Hand in Hand” health and hygiene product range.

Amid the market currently flooded with a plethora of health and hygiene products, the appointment of Yami Gautam as the brand ambassador of Hand in Hand product range is intended to increase brand awareness, gain consumers’ trust and boost sales. An accomplished actor, Yami Gautam enjoys a huge fan base which will surely turn out to be a driving force in the sales of Hand in Hand products, increasing brand awareness among health and hygiene enthusiasts through promotion, advertising and marketing.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Saurabh Gupta, Director Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd. said, “We take pride in announcing Yami Gautam as our brand ambassador for our new and unique health and hygiene brand Hand in Hand. A living example of beauty with brain, she encapsulates all the qualities that relate to Hand in Hand. Yami truly matches up with the ethos of brand Hand –in-Hand hence her collaboration with us will invigorate our reach in the market on the back of our international quality and her immense popularity.”

“Yami is in sync with the current global scenario and is strongly advocating for maintaining health and hygiene. In order to keep herself safe at the time of the ongoing pandemic, she has already started using the products of Hand in Hand. The image and appeal of Yami Gautam will also help us to institute a sense of faith in our customer’s heart for Hand in Hand products,” added Mr. Gupta.

Actress Yami Gautam said, “The Hand in Hand products are need of the hour as they provide advanced protection against serious illness causing germs. This product range has become my perfect vanity and home and all-around partners and can’t think of stepping out without Hand in Hand. It’s convenient to become a part of a brand that you believe in. While the times are really tough, we need to ensure our wellness and peace of mind, so let’s be Hand in Hand to sail through the challenging times.”

The company is now all set to launch several new brand campaigns featuring Yami Gautam and exploring options in all the traditional as well as digital medium to attract maximum eyeballs. It is already in the process of strengthening its pan-India presence on the back of the growing popularity of its product range.

As per the plans, a wide range of new health and hygiene products are slated to be launched in the coming months under Hand in Hand line. With its well expanded product portfolio comprising germ kill spray, hand sanitizer and face and hand-care germ protection wipes, Hand in Hand is continuously moving up the ladder. The association with Yami Gautam will further help the brand achieve its next phase of growth and expansion across the country.