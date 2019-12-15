HARRY STYLES’ NEW ALBUM FINE LINE AVAILABLE TODAY

Harry Styleshighly-anticipated and critically acclaimed new album, Fine Line, is available everywhere today via Columbia Records/Erskine Records. Fine Line is available now on CD, vinyl and via a special edition album that includes a 32-page book with exclusive behind the scenes photos from the recording process. The 12-track album features the new single “Adore You,” which has accumulated over 40 million streams and video views worldwide to date.

Tonight, Harry will celebrate the release of the album with a special event, ‘Harry Styles – Fine Line Live at the Forum ­­– One Night Only,’ in Los Angeles. Tune in to the @HSHQ official Instagram story for exclusive behind the scenes content and surprises from the show beginning at 5:30pm PT. The broadcast will be hosted by longtime friend of Harry’s, Matt Bellassai and is presented by American Express Experiences.

Harry has partnered with Live Nation Merchandise to create Fine Line pop-up shops across the globe with locations in London, New York City and Los Angeles. The pop-ups will introduce exclusive designs available only at these locations and will include t-shirts, satin bomber jackets, totes and more emblazoned with Styles’ new album artwork and his slogan “Treat People with Kindness.” All of the limited-edition merchandise was created to celebrate the release of his new album Fine Line. There will also be free gifts, daily raffles and refreshments, all while supplies last.

Fine Line Pop-Up Store Locations, Dates & Hours

Saturday December 14th & Sunday, December 15th 10:00am – 8:00pm

Monday, December 16th to Thursday, December 19th 11:00am – 8:00pm

New York Pop-Up Address: 329 Broome Street, NYC 10002

Los Angeles Pop-Up Address: 7080 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024

London Pop-Up Address: Camden Stables Market, Chalk Farm Road, London NW1 8AH

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

