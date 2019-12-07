HARRY STYLES TO RELEASE NEW SINGLE

Harry Styles is set to release his new single “Adore You” this Friday, December 6th via Erskine Records/ Columbia Records. The song is the first official single from his highly-anticipated upcoming album Fine Line, which is set for global release on December 13. The single will be accompanied by the cinematic Dave Meyers directed music video, which will also premiere Friday. Check out the trailer HERE. For his image – https://app.box.com/s/f85kr7qe5sou7jbg0r8jdreq5cu8br3n

The visual takes place in the mythical Isle of Eroda, the land which sparked tremendous conversation this week when the www.visiteroda.com travel destination website popped up online, and took #Eroda to trending #1 Worldwide on Twitter.

Harry kicks off his 2020 world tour, ‘Love On Tour’ in April in the UK and will travel across Europe and North America before concluding in South America in October. Full list of dates and all ticket information/on sale info is available on Harry’s official website. Asia, Australia and additional tour dates to be announced in 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

