Fri. May 29th, 2020

Havmor Ice Cream’s New Campaign ‘Sabse Pehle Kya Karega’ Gets Us Thinking (And Singing) About Our Post Lockdown Cravings

2 min read

 ‘Sabse pehle kya karega?’ – a digital campaign launched by Havmor, one of India’s favourite ice cream brands, underlines what’s on everyone’s minds with the lockdown now nearing an end in most places. It focuses on what the consumer really wants the moment life gets back to normal. While there will be a lot of things to do, what’s the first thing they would want to do? The feeling can only be juxtaposed with the smallest, simplest pleasures of life that people were deprived of – like having ice creams. Starting off with an ice cream, one would only be assured of bringing back happiness which is the message highlighted in the campaign – Khushiyan wapas le aao.

Conceptualized by Sideways, the film weaves across demographics set against a happy-go-lucky song. Bound by shooting constraints in the current scenario, the film is wholly created by sourcing home videos keeping the emotions raw and simple, quite like the experience of having an ice cream.

Speaking about the film, Mr. Anindya Dutta, MD – Havmor Ice Cream, said, “We feel this brand film will specifically help in strengthening our bond further with consumers, many of whom have been waiting to eat their favorite Havmor Ice Cream. We are confident that ice cream consumption will pick up and we are already seeing green shoots.”

Mr. Shekhar Agarwal, Head of Marketing – Havmor Ice Cream, added, “The film is an enjoyable way of articulating emotion of what we all want to do once the lockdown is over. Ice Cream is a source of happiness to many, and we see our brand playing a central role in bringing happiness in small measures in our consumer’s day to day life.”

Mr. Abhijit Avasthi, Founder – Sideways, said, “Havmor is a brand that promises unlocking joy in ordinary moments. Under the given circumstances just the thought of getting back to a semblance of normalcy is a source of joy for most of us. And that’s what we have tried to capture using a nice hummable track.”

Brand Campaign Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icysF_3dmGs

Havmor Ice Cream's New Campaign 'Sabse Pehle Kya Karega' Gets Us Thinking (And Singing) About Our Post Lockdown Cravings

