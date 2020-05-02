HDFC Bank, A.R. Rahman & Prasoon Joshi present #HumHaarNahiMaanenge

HDFC Bank today released #HumHaarNahiMaanenge (we will not give up), a

collaborative song of hope. The single is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of India and millions of

Indians who are standing together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to watch the video.

The song is composed by Oscar and Grammy Award-winning musician A.R. Rahman, and the

lyrics are penned by noted lyricist and poet, Prasoon Joshi. The track also brings together an

ensemble of musicians from all over India. The featured artists include renowned names such

as Clinton Cerejo, Mohit Chauhan, Harshdeep Kaur, Mika Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan,

Javed Ali, Sid Sriram, Shruti Haasan, Shashaa Tirupati, Khatija Rahman and Abhay

Jodhpurkar. India’s premier percussionist Sivamani, sitarist Asad Khan and bass prodigy Mohini

Dey are also part of this esteemed project.

The song was conceptualized as a clarion call to spread hope, positivity and motivation. The

powerful, emotional track reminds people that we are in this together and we will get through it

together. The song brings to fore the many moments of kindness, hope, support, courage and

care that are shining through in these challenging circumstances.

Through this track, HDFC Bank wants to show its solidarity and support to the nation by

encouraging more and more people to donate to PM-CARES Fund. Every donation makes a

difference and the bank appeals to one and all to contribute. It will also contribute Rs 500/- each

time the song is shared via social media as this small action will have a multiplier effect on the

amount that is being contributed towards the PM-CARES Fund from HDFC Bank. Earlier this

month, HDFC Group contributed Rs 150 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund.

“As a socially responsible corporate citizen we want to do the best that we can for our nation,”

said Ravi Santhanam, Chief Marketing Officer, HDFC Bank. “Music is universal; it lifts the

spirit and soothes the soul. Through this tribute we want to touch the heart of every person in

the country and let them know that they are not alone. Together, we will emerge stronger. Right

now, every contribution, bolsters the nation’s effort to fight the pandemic. We salute the undying

spirit of our countrymen and reiterate our commitment to help and support to defeat COVID-19.”

“This song has brought all of us together for a noble cause and we hope it inspires the nation to

come together too. Kudos to HDFC Bank for committing to donate to the PM CARES Fund for

every share of this music video,” said composer A.R. Rahman.

“It’s always great to collaborate with A.R. Rahman. We have created several memorable pieces

of work. And I am glad that HDFC Bank is partnering us in these unprecedented times. Though

this is not the most ideal of circumstances for creativity but as artists we have to break through

adversity and catch the finger of hope. My poem is centred around the thought of the un-

putdownable spirit of us humans. We have much to learn, but together we will surmount the

odds, we won’t give up,” said lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

Together with HDFC Bank, this campaign has been conceptualised and executed by their

creative agency partner Kinnect and digital media firm Qyuki.