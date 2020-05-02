HDFC Bank, A.R. Rahman & Prasoon Joshi present #HumHaarNahiMaanenge

HDFC Bank, A.R. Rahman & Prasoon Joshi present #HumHaarNahiMaanenge3 min read
HDFC Bank today released #HumHaarNahiMaanenge (we will not give up), a
collaborative song of hope. The single is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of India and millions of
Indians who are standing together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Click here to watch the video.
The song is composed by Oscar and Grammy Award-winning musician A.R. Rahman, and the
lyrics are penned by noted lyricist and poet, Prasoon Joshi. The track also brings together an
ensemble of musicians from all over India. The featured artists include renowned names such
as Clinton Cerejo, Mohit Chauhan, Harshdeep Kaur, Mika Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan,
Javed Ali, Sid Sriram, Shruti Haasan, Shashaa Tirupati, Khatija Rahman and Abhay
Jodhpurkar. India’s premier percussionist Sivamani, sitarist Asad Khan and bass prodigy Mohini
Dey are also part of this esteemed project.
The song was conceptualized as a clarion call to spread hope, positivity and motivation. The
powerful, emotional track reminds people that we are in this together and we will get through it
together. The song brings to fore the many moments of kindness, hope, support, courage and
care that are shining through in these challenging circumstances.
Through this track, HDFC Bank wants to show its solidarity and support to the nation by
encouraging more and more people to donate to PM-CARES Fund. Every donation makes a
difference and the bank appeals to one and all to contribute. It will also contribute Rs 500/- each
time the song is shared via social media as this small action will have a multiplier effect on the
amount that is being contributed towards the PM-CARES Fund from HDFC Bank. Earlier this
month, HDFC Group contributed Rs 150 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund.
“As a socially responsible corporate citizen we want to do the best that we can for our nation,”
said Ravi Santhanam, Chief Marketing Officer, HDFC Bank. “Music is universal; it lifts the
spirit and soothes the soul. Through this tribute we want to touch the heart of every person in
the country and let them know that they are not alone. Together, we will emerge stronger. Right
now, every contribution, bolsters the nation’s effort to fight the pandemic. We salute the undying
spirit of our countrymen and reiterate our commitment to help and support to defeat COVID-19.”
“This song has brought all of us together for a noble cause and we hope it inspires the nation to
come together too. Kudos to HDFC Bank for committing to donate to the PM CARES Fund for
every share of this music video,” said composer A.R. Rahman.
“It’s always great to collaborate with A.R. Rahman. We have created several memorable pieces
of work. And I am glad that HDFC Bank is partnering us in these unprecedented times. Though
this is not the most ideal of circumstances for creativity but as artists we have to break through
adversity and catch the finger of hope. My poem is centred around the thought of the un-
putdownable spirit of us humans. We have much to learn, but together we will surmount the
odds, we won’t give up,” said lyricist Prasoon Joshi.
Together with HDFC Bank, this campaign has been conceptualised and executed by their
creative agency partner Kinnect and digital media firm Qyuki.