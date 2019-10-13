HDFC Bank organized Growth Summit for West Bengal under “HDFC Bank Spectrum”

HDFC Bank organized its first ever Growth Summit for the state of West Bengal under “HDFC Bank Spectrum” in Kolkata. The topic of the summit was ‘West Bengal Growth Summit: Exploring the Potential’ with the objective of exploring the untapped potential of the state.

The summit brought together a galaxy of industry stalwarts, thought leaders, policy makers and other professionals to deliberate on the key challenges, measures and opportunities that can be tapped to unleash the growth potential of the state. HDFC Bank organized the summit in association with Dun & Bradstreet.

West Bengal is India’s sixth largest state in terms of economic size and had a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of US$ 158.4 bn in FY18. It is estimated that West Bengal alone will contribute US$ 3 trillion to the GDP by 2035. The current investments made by corporates have signified the confidence of investors and have influenced the demographics of the region as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Kumar, Executive Vice President and Branch Banking Head for East highlighted the 25 years journey of HDFC Bank in the state of West Bengal and how the HDFC Bank have partnered in the growth of the West Bengal. He also touched upon how bank have used digital and innovations to lead a superior Customer experience Journey. He further said, “This summit is a reaffirmation of Bank’s commitment to partner the state of West Bengal in tapping the potential and help further overall growth and development.”

