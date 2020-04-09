Healthium Medtech geared for un-interrupted production of essential medical devices amidst the Lockdown

Healthium Medtech, one of the largest medical device companies in India is geared up to ensure un-interrupted production of essential medical devices amidst the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continued production is essential given that the devices produced by the company including gloves, surgical suture needles, haemostats, meshes and other surgical products are commonly used in Operation Theatres(OTs) during emergency surgeries as well as child birth, both of which continue despite the current pandemic.

Healthium has stepped up safety measures to protect its employees and workers at the facilities across the country by ensuring stringent hygiene, social distancing and working within a sterile environment.

Healthium Medtech has also procured the necessary permissions and is acting in close adherence to government norms to ensure the manufacturing plants continue steady production to supply medical consumables and equipment including gloves to the healthcare industry.

It has also opened its warehouses in order to transport stocks to the dealers and hospitals to keep the supply chain moving.

Healthium Medtech in its continuous efforts to support communities, has distributed masks, sanitizers, gloves and also introduced awareness & education programmes to communities around their manufacturing facilities – Kunigal & Peenya to fight against COVID-19

The Healthium Group has also contributed INR 82lakhs to the Prime Minister’s National relief Fund and surgical products worth INR 20Lakhs have been accepted by Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Science (CIMS), Bilaspur for the needy patients. These will be delivered soon.

“We are committed to support our community and stand with our people in the battle against the pandemic. Safety & security of our people is the top priority during the current situation and we are ensuring adequate measures are being taken to ensure the same. The medical community has risen to support the fight against the pandemic and it is our endeavour to supply essential medical devices so that patient care remains unhindered. Our employees and the worker teams have come together to support this larger cause and I am immensely thankful for their support.” said Anish Bafna, Chief Executive Officer, Healthium Group.

Healthium Medtech commits continuous support to the government and its communities to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Healthium Medtech:

The Healthium Group is a conglomerate consisting of Healthium Medtech Pvt. Ltd., one of the largest players in the Indian Medical Devices Market, QNPL, the largest independent manufacturer of Surgical suture needles worldwide by volume, and Clinisupplies a leading player in Urology Consumables in the United Kingdom.

The Healthium Group has a lineage of 36 years in creating precision based medical devices across the world. Its products are used in 1 in 6 surgeries globally.

With a Vision to create access to Precision Medtech for every patient globally, Healthium Medtech is present in over 70 countries, covers 18000+ hospitals across India and has a workforce of 1500 employees of which 60% are women. Its portfolio includes Minimally Invasive Arthroscopy implants and Endoscopy staplers and cutters,.a full range of Absorbable, Non-Absorbable and Specialty Surgical Sutures, Wound Closure products including Hernia Meshes, Skin Staplers, Cardiac Pacing Wires and Haemostats.

Healthium has 6 Manufacturing facilities across India and the UAE and the Company holds over 49 patents in India and the U.S, including those applied for. Backed by stringent R & D norms, the Company’s products adhere to the highest global quality standards, having accreditations and approvals from 510k (USFDA), CE & ISO.