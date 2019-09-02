HEARING SOLUTIONS enters in the Eastern Region

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti.

Pics: Rony Roy.

Hearing Solutions, the leading network of Hearing Healthcare Clinics, serving all the major towns and cities of Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Tamil Nadu is venturing in the Eastern market with the launch of 6 clinics in West Bengal to cater to the growing demand of the quality services for hearing health. The official announcement of the launch of six stores in Kolkata was done in the presence of Mr. Rajapandian S, Director, Hearing Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Avinash Pawar, CEO, Sivantos India Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Shubhayu Das, Business Head, New Ventures, Hearing Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and the brand ambassador, the legendary Indian wicket keeper Padmasree Sri Syed Kirmany at Hotel Hindustan International.

To commemorate the occasion and as a part of the CSR activity, Syed Kirmany on behalf of the company presented 10 hearing aids to 5 hearing impaired children of an NGO.

The state-of-the-art clinics launched in Kolkata at Shyambazar, Salt Lake, Park Circus, Tollygunge, Garia and Kasba are equipped with diagnostic equipments, digital hearing aids, hearing accessories with advance technologies along with a team of experienced Audiologists, Speech Therapists and technical support staffs to help the patients by addressing and solving their hearing problems.

India ranks 2nd in position with 60 million hearing impaired people of the 250 million Globally effected patients with varying degree of hearing impairment. In this regard, Hearing Solutions has come up with a one stop solution to help the patients with some of their specialized offerings which include Comprehensive Audiological Evaluation and Remedy, Speech and Language Evaluation and Therapy, Advanced Digital Hearing Aid Trial, Fitting and Services, Customising ear-moulds and ear-plugs. This initiative of Hearing Solutions has created a differentiation in the market and is helping the company to reach to more effected section with lots of love and care.

