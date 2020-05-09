Heartfulness Institute Kolkata reaches out to community with support in times of crisis

Continuing their efforts in reaching out those impacted during the times of COVID 19 , Heartfulness Institute has been conducting food drives, distribution of masks and sanitizers, conducting webinar’s and launched a helpline to help people deal with emotional and mental challenges during this time.

Mr. Amlan Datta, the Heartfulness Institute Co-ordinator for Kolkata said, “in Kolkata along with extending support in form of mental and emotional support to those who need, via our online programmes and telephone helpline, our volunteers are also supporting the administration by providing food daily in Kolarkhal & Gwalbati village, south 24 parganas and some areas nearby Shyam Bazar.”

In Kolkata, the Heartfulness Institute has been providing food to around 1,000 people daily since the lockdown. The food is cooked and packed in the Heartfulness Meditational Centre near Kasba in extremely hygienic and with high quality products. Today the Institute also handed over an additional 1,000 packets of provisions consisting of rice, dal, potatoes, oil and salt to the Kolkata police to be distributed to the needy. Mr. Rishabh C. Kothari Director – Heartfulness Institute and Mr. Mahesh Bhardwaj, The Kolkata Meditation Centre Manager from Heartfulness handed over the food packets to the Assistant Commissioner Police H.Q.) A. Saha who received them on behalf of Kolkata Police. Beneficiaries of this outreach include displaced migrants as well as labourers who have lost their daily wages under the lockdown. All the funds have been internally contributed by the practitioners of Heartfulness Meditation towards this outreach.

Speaking about their initiatives across the country, Mr. Rishabh C. Kothari, Director – Heartfulness Institute said, “The Heartfulness Institute is providing food to 35000 people daily, cooked in the Institutes premises across Hyderabad, Chennai, Madurai, Lucknow and several other cities in addition to Kolkata. We have also launched a helpline 1800 121 DHYANA to assist people undergoing mental and emotional challenges in dealing with the current situation and can access this facility 24x 7 free of cost across the country. Through HeartsApp, a free mobile application available on both IOS and Android, those interested can have access to daily meditation as well in the comfort of their homes at a time of their convenience”.